NHL Rumors: Sharks, Senators, Canadiens, Devils, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks want to make trade deadline moves but no one is biting. Meanwhile, there is a ton of talk surrounding the Ottawa Senators. What moves is the team looking at? Is there anything cooking out of Montreal? The New Jersey Devils have some big decisions to make, including ones regarding Jacob Markstrom and Tyler Toffoli. Finally, there is non-stop noise around the St. Louis Blues. What are they working on?

Sharks Can’t Get Much Trade Deadline Action

As per Elliotte Friedman in his 32 Thoughts column, the Sharks and Blackhawks appear to have secured the top two spots in the upcoming draft lottery and both teams will be sellers, with San Jose eager to explore trade opportunities. Although the team has maintained a low profile recently, efforts are underway to offload several of their seven unrestricted free agents (UFAs), which include six forwards and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Friedman says it has been quiet around them. Still, they are having conversations about such as Mario Ferraro and Mikael Granlund. These are players that are available for a higher price and the belief is that other names are taking priority on the market.

Lots of Talks Involving the Senators

Chris Tanev going to Dallas may have changed the likelihood he becomes available during the summer for Ottawa to bid on. The Dallas Stars will look to sign the defenseman. That means the Senators will have to wait until the summer to find out where he stands and that may lead to other big offseason decisions.

General Manager Steve Staios is known for his cautious approach and while teams are calling about Jakob Chychrun, the Sens might hold off on a trade before the deadline. Darren Dreger reported on Monday:

I’m sensing with the D market quickly shrinking action around Jakob Chychrun has picked up. Doesn’t mean there’s a deal to be made, but teams are likely thinking at least two playoff runs with him may be worth the asking price.

Vladimir Tarasenko is the one player emerging as a likely trade candidate over the next few days. He is seen as a secondary option for those unable to secure Jake Guentzel. Rumors surrounding Brady Tkachuk were dismissed.

The Canadiens Don’t Have Any Deals on the Go

The Montreal Canadiens are taking a measured approach with no pressing matters at the forefront, notes Friedman. David Savard has expressed a preference to remain with the team and the prolonged goaltending situation isn’t showing any signs of an imminent solution. The Canadiens do have a suddenly crowded blue line. Still, there’s no apparent urgency to make a move. Don’t ever rule Montreal out, however. GM Kent Hughes has a tendency to come out of nowhere with a big trade.

Devils Have to Make Some Important Decisions

The goalie market is thinning out with Marc-Andre Fleury and Juuse Saros no longer (if they ever really were) available. The New Jersey Devils haven’t given up hope that they can land Jacob Markstrom in a trade and all of the drama out of Calgary may help their cause. But the Flames are playing well and think they have a chance to sneak up on teams.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of talk about a Tyler Toffoli trade, but the Devils are as likely to re-sign him as they are to trade him. They like the player, but negotiations will have to go well over the next few days. If a team steps up and makes a solid offer, the Devils could do this deal. What they don’t want is to lose the player in free agency for no return.

So Much Going on in St. Louis with the Blues

Friedman explains that St. Louis stands out as one of the most unpredictable teams in the league as they appear formidable in some games, while in others, they falter significantly. Throughout the season, the Blues have explored the market for various players but the spotlight is on Pavel Buchnevich, and General Manager Doug Armstrong has set a high asking price.

Brandon Saad is receiving interest, though the second full season remaining on his contract raises some uncertainty. Oskar Sundqvist is viewed as a valuable depth asset for teams in need. The Blues are keen to shed salary from their defensive lineup, with ongoing speculation surrounding Jordan Kyrou. Additionally, Scott Perunovich, a promising young player with injury setbacks, must play 13 more games to avoid unrestricted free agency. The Blues face pivotal decisions, with Buchnevich’s situation looming large.