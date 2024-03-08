NHL Rumors: Rangers, Devils, Oilers, Bruins, Canucks, Kraken

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it’s a quick hit of trade deadline rumors with teams having only hours to make their final moves. The focus is on the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, and more. Finally, coming off the trade board is Jordan Eberle, who signed a two-year extension with the Seattle Kraken.

Rangers Like Max Pacioretty?

Kyle Hall writes: “Per Frank Seravalli, the Rangers are a team to watch for Max Pacioretty. He does have a no-trade clause so he will have the final decision on where he goes. If he does want to move to New York, he could come at a discount.” Pacioretty controls his fate with a full no-move clause.

It sounds like a couple of teams in the Eastern Conference are interested in adding him. The Florida Panthers were said to have had interest before they added Vladimir Tarasenko.

Are Canucks Signing Phil Kessel?

Rick Dhaliwal reports, “Although the Canucks would like to sign Phil Kessel, the signing is dependant on them clearing the necessary cap space. If they can, it will be a pro-rated, 1-year deal at the minimum salary. If they can not, no signing.”

Phil Kessel, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic writes, “Not trade-related, but it sounds like things remain on track for Phil Kessel to sign with the #canucks before tomorrow’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. He needs to be on their reserve list by that time in order to be eligible for the Stanley Cup playoffs.”

Are Bruins Considering a Linus Ullmark Trade?

When asked, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman said on the trade rumors with Linus Ullmark: “I mean, that guy is my brother for life. … Whatever happens, happens. We’ve dealt with it over the years. I mean, I don’t even want to think about that.” Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes:

As of 10 a.m. ET, the Bruins were engaged in NHL trade talks regarding Linus Ullmark with the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, and the Detroit Red Wings, who recently entered the NHL trade market for goalies. The New Jersey Devils had been keeping tabs on the Bruins goalie but backed out and switched their focus elsewhere and likely back to Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Tyler Toffoli the Biggest Trade Option Left?

The New Jersey Devils might be busy today. The clear choice is to trade Tyler Toffoli but keep an eye out for Tom Fitzgerald to acquire a seasoned goaltender as a temporary solution to support the team in the final stretch. Talk has been that the Devils have been pushing hard for a goaltender for some time and have had difficulty landing their top targets.

Tyler Toffoli, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There is talk that the Vancouver Canucks might be looking to re-acquire Toffoli and the Los Angeles Kings are believed to be in the mix as well. The Rangers, who might be talking to a couple of teams about several players were keeping tabs on Toffoli. With the Rangers missing out on Jake Guentzel, they might make a push. That said, it would be unconventional to see a Devils-to-Rangers trade scenario.

Oilers Likely Done, But Could Make a Couple Of Calls

Ken Holland is likely done making moves for the Oilers, but he said during the intermission of the Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game that they would see what tomorrow brings. The hint was that he would continue making calls to see what was available, if anything to make an upgrade.

The Oilers lost to the Blue Jackets and mainly because of turnovers. Edmonton added Troy Stecher, but didn’t make an upgrade on the blue line. The Oilers also didn’t find the top-six winger they wanted, even though it was believed to be their priority. There was talk that maybe Jordan Eberle was on Edmonton’s radar, but reports this morning are that Eberle signed a two-year extension in Seattle.