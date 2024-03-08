3 Penguins Not Playing Like It’s a Lost Season

At this point, there is probably no one betting on the Pittsburgh Penguins to make the playoffs, except for maybe the Penguins themselves. In the midst of what has been an extremely disappointing season, there is still some life left in the lineup. There is no question that Pittsburgh desperately needs to make some changes, however, there are some players who have proven that no matter what happens this season they will still be around in 2024-25.

Penguins’ Standouts

Sidney Crosby has to be the first one mentioned on the list of standout performances this season. At 36 years old, he is showing no signs of slowing down. So far, he has played in 61 games and scored 32 goals with 31 assists for a total of 63 points. He is constantly a step ahead of everyone else, and he has been leading the way all season. He put up four points in the Penguins’ 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 25. Much like last season, he is putting his team on his back and is not willing to go down without a fight. If by some miracle Pittsburgh does make the playoffs, they will owe a big thank you to No. 87.

Drew O’Connor is another name that deserves some recognition for his performance so far this season. He signed with the Penguins in March 2020 right before the NHL put the season on hold due to the pandemic. Since then, he has been on and off the ice for Pittsburgh quite a bit, but this season they have put him to the test to see what he could add to the lineup.

Drew O’Connor, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 60 games, he has scored nine goals and had 12 assists. His offensive numbers are not off the charts, but he has found ways to contribute in all areas of the game. He is good at stealing pucks in the defensive zone and providing screens, and he is good on the forecheck. His versatility also makes him a weapon for the Penguins. He has played both the wing and center positions this season and has been good at both. At 25 years old, he is exactly the type of player that Pittsburgh is looking to build with.

There was a lot of skepticism surrounding Tristan Jarry heading into this season. He has easily had one of the strongest performances this year. His current record is 18-19-4 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Even though his win-loss record might be the worst of his career, his numbers and his work between the pipes have been solid.

Jarry’s six shutouts not only lead the NHL but are also a career-high. The Penguins have been able to rely on him to make some big saves in key moments, and he has stayed very consistent up to this point. He was signed to a five-year extension worth $5.375 million average annual value (AAV) last summer, and his play so far this season has proven worthy of that contract. The fact that Pittsburgh still has the slightest chance of making the playoffs is thanks to their starting goalie.

Penguins Are At a Crossroads

President of hockey operations/general manager Kyle Dubas knows he has some decisions to make, however, he is playing his cards extremely close to his vest. The playoffs are not completely out of reach yet, and it is obvious he is still hopeful that Crosby and company can pull off a miracle. Despite this not being the season he had hoped for, there is no doubt he has learned a lot about his team and knows exactly who he wants to bring back in 2024-25.