NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blue Jackets, Islanders, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one insider notes that the Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes had been talking about an interesting trade at this past deadline and that the Canucks are returning to those talks and are very serious about Martin Necas. Meanwhile, it appears Don Waddell is taking a job with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is someone from Edmonton set to join him when the Oilers’ playoff run is over? The Winnipeg Jets have hired Scott Arniel as their head coach. Finally, the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade for draft picks on Friday. Are the Islanders up to something?

Is/Was a Deal Brewing Between the Hurricanes and Canucks

Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas was discussed in a reported trade deadline deal for Elias Pettersson involving Carolina and Vancouver. He noted that with all of the speculation currently surrounding Necas, the Canucks could circle back. Friedman said, “And the (Martin) Necas one is a big one. And you know I got a call this morning. I think there’s something to this, and I’m sure they’re not the only one but I think there’s something to Vancouver. I do. I think that, I think the Canucks like the player.”

There was also talk that maybe the Hurricanes would target Filip Hronek since the Hurricanes will need defense. Hronek had a contentious end-of-season media avail and some believe he’s not interested in staying in Vancouver long-term.

Rick Dhaliwal reported that he was told the Canucks are very serious about Martin Necas. “Lots of teams are poking around, inquiring to see what it would take. I believe the Canucks have obviously called. I also was told this morning the Canucks are very serious.”

The Canucks have also parted ways with Jeremy Colliton and hired Manny Malhotra as the new head coach in Abbotsford. Colliton got his wish to pursue NHL opportunities.

Waddell Taking Job In Columbus?

Don Waddell leaving Carolina is of his own doing, according to a report by Andy Strickland. He adds, “…even if he was asked to return, he would have walked. According to sources.” The reason seems to be that he’s taking the top hockey operations job in Columbus where it appears Waddell will get total control of the roster.

Don Waddell, General Manager of the Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Pierre LeBrun reports, “Nothing is finalized yet but hearing that Don Waddell is the Blue Jackets’ choice to take over the top hockey ops job in Columbus. If things proceed smoothly, should see an announcement over the coming week.” Darren Dreger adds:

“I was told it was almost there yesterday. Likely the holiday weekend holding up the contract work. Will be interesting to see how long Waddell oversees Hockey Ops and acts as GM in CBJ. Big jobs. No decisions on that front until the conclusion of the playoffs at the very earliest.”

Jimmy Murphy then noted he’s hearing the same thing about Waddell in Columbus, but also noted that Edmonton might be a team to watch here as Ken Holland is being considered for the GM job with the Blue Jackets. Is Murphy suggesting that both Holland and Waddell could wind up in Columbus working together?

Arniel Gets the Job with the Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have hired Scott Arniel as their new head coach. Darren Dreger reports that Winnipeg conducted interviews with top candidates although Arniel was considered a frontrunner going into the process. He adds, “Arniel is well respected by the players and has earned another shot at being an NHL head coach.”

Islanders Add Another Second-Round Draft Pick

In a trade on Friday, the Islanders acquired a first-round pick (#20) and two second-round picks (#54 and #61) from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for their first-round pick (#18) and second-round pick (#50). The Islanders essentially paid a second-round pick to move up just two spots in the first round and four spots in the second round. Why?

Many believe this is a precursor to another move coming from the Islanders in which a second-round pick might be required to make a deal. It’s possible the Islanders are just stockpiling picks, but another theory is that the Islanders might use the extra second-rounder to offload a bad contract.

