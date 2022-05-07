NHL Rumors: Flyers, Devils, Oilers, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown the Philadelphia Flyers are working on a few things, including getting a goalie signed. Meanwhile, if the return is right, the New Jersey Devils are willing to trade their first-round pick this summer.

Are the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks ideal trade partners? Finally, is veteran forward Patrick Marleau getting set to officially announce his retirement?

Flyers Plans in Goal and on Defense

After the team added Cam York, Charlie O’Conner reports that the Philadelphia Flyers might be satisfied with their blue line if Ryan Ellis is able to return. GM Chuck Fletcher said the team might instead focus on improving their scoring and power play. That said, the “aggressive retool” concept that has been rumored could be more comparable to the Flyers’ 2019 offseason moves.

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher (Jose F. Morena/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

As far as the goaltending position goes, O’Connor also notes that Fletcher said the team is hopeful they can sign 2015, 7th round draft pick Ivan Fedotov. There hope is that he can compete for the backup position but his signing is a bit complicated because of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Devils Willing to Trade First-Round Pick

The Score’s Kayla Douglas cited New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald who indicated his willingness to talk with other teams about his 2022 first-round pick. If there is a good trade option available, he’s open to sending that pick elsewhere.

Related: NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Oilers, Senators, Blue Jackets, Canadiens

Fitzgerald said he’d be open to using that pick to acquire a player “that we know and feel will help impact the results that we are looking for.” The Devils’ GM believes it is time to stop making excuses and for this young team to start contending for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman believes Pavel Zacha is the most likely of their current roster to be traded in the offseason. She notes:

With superior options down the middle, Zacha’s been shifted to the wing. While he prefers his natural position, this is where he played the majority of his time this season. That’s why it makes more sense to find him a new opportunity where he can play center, and the Devils can find a legitimate top-six winger to replace him. Add in his contract situation and the fact that the pending restricted free agent isn’t exactly worth that much more than he’s already making, and that seems like the most sensible conclusion. source – ‘The Devils’ offseason: Who stays? Who goes? What’s the biggest decision?’ – Shyan Goldman – The Athletic – 05/05/2022

She also adds that Damon Severson could be gone and the Devils will need to make a decision on Mackenzie Blackwood. The Devils will not be bringing back P.K. Subban, Jimmy Vesey, Mason, Geertsen, Jon Gilles, and Andrew Hammond.

Ducks and Oilers Good Trade Partners?

As per Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Anaheim Ducks might be an ideal trade partner for the Edmonton Oilers. Suggesting the Ducks have both a veteran goaltender (John Gibson) and “miles of cap room”, he adds that Gibson may not be open to a rebuild and that general manager Pat Verbeek could explore what a legitimate No. 1 goalie might bring in the trade market. Meanwhile, the Oilers may feel they are a goaltending upgrade away from winning it all.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mitchell explains:

“The Oilers would need the Ducks to either retain dollars (something Holland was unable to do when acquiring Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks last season) or trade a contract like Tyson Barrie ($4.5 million AAV, two years left) or Zack Kassian ($3.2 million AAV, two years left).” source – ‘Lowetide: Why Oilers line up as summer trade partner with Ducks’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 05/06/2022

If Ken Holland’s goal is to add a quality veteran in net, but also find the space to sign Evander Kane, then a deal with Anaheim is the clearest path to his goal. It would also likely mean sacrificing one of Kailer Yamamoto or Jesse Puljujarvi.

Patrick Marleau Set to Retire?

Veteran forward Patrick Marleau didn’t play NHL hockey in 2021-22 and it appears he might be set to announce his official retirement. The team has called a press conference where Marleau is expected to discuss the future of his hockey career’.

The Sharks just announced a press conference with Patrick Marleau on Tuesday “regarding the future of his hockey career.” — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) May 6, 2022