NHL Rumors: Senators, Capitals, Maple Leafs, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators are being forced to forfeit a first-round draft pick in the failed 2022 Evgenii Dadonov trade. Meanwhile, Nicklas Backstrom has released a statement that he is taking some time away from the game of hockey. Auston Matthews has signed a huge sponsorship deal, and the Calgary Flames are holding off on all negotiations with pending UFAs while the reexamine their path moving forward.

Senators Stripped of a First-Round Pick

The National Hockey League has penalized the Ottawa Senators over their involvement in the contentious Evgenii Dadonov trade saga. The league declared that the Senators will lose a first-round draft pick, a decision that has left fans and experts in shock.

Pierre Dorion, General Manager of the Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ottawa is now compelled to forfeit a first-round pick in one of the next three drafts – 2024, 2025, or 2026 – with the team having the freedom to choose the specific year. The Senators must make this decision within 24 hours of the conclusion of the Draft Lottery for the chosen year.

Amidst these developments, the Senators have scheduled a press conference for later today, sparking speculation about General Manager Pierre Dorion’s future within the organization. The outcome of this decision is anticipated to have far-reaching implications for the team and its management.

Nicklas Backstrom Stepping Away from Hockey

Washington Capitals player Nicklas Backstrom and General Manager Brian MacLellan made a somber announcement on Wednesday, revealing that Backstrom has decided to take a hiatus from the game due to his persistent injury concerns. Backstrom explained, “This is a difficult decision but one that I feel is right for my health at this time.” The Capitals have expressed unwavering support, standing by Backstrom during this challenging period and offering their assistance in any way possible.

The news of Backstrom’s situation was shared with his teammates, and head coach Spencer Carbery described the atmosphere in the Capitals’ locker room as deeply emotional, with Backstrom’s heartfelt revelation profoundly affecting his fellow players. Alex Ovechkin, visibly moved by Backstrom’s decision, expressed his shock, emphasizing their friendship and teammate bond. The team now faces a period of adjustment as they support Backstrom through his health journey and navigate the absence of a valued teammate.

Auston Matthews Signs With Prime Hydration

Auston Matthews, the renowned NHL player, has recently joined forces with Prime Hydration, a company founded by popular YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul. During his visit to Toronto over the weekend, Paul hinted at the company’s new signing from the Maple Leafs, creating buzz among fans. Matthews’ collaboration with Prime Hydration marks a significant milestone, making him the first NHL player to partner with the hydration beverage company. Notably, Prime Hydration also holds the prestigious title of being the Official Sports Drink of the UFC.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Matthews stated, “I’ve always been selective about the products and companies I associate with. This sponsorship felt right. It’s a fantastic opportunity, and I’m genuinely excited about it.”

Flames Cease Negotiations With All Pending UFAs

Following a 2-6-1 start to the season, Eric Francis of Sportsnet is reporting that all contract talks between the Calgary Flames and any pending unrestricted free agents — namely Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin — are on pause. Noting that the Flames may change course and move towards a major retooling or, even a modified rebuild, it doesn’t make sense to sign players and lock into deals if the plan may be to make trades.

Francis specifically says the Flames are not contemplating a “tear-it-down rebuild” as most are clamouring for, but might be looking at a “significant re-tooling that would almost certainly involve trading the aforementioned Flames pillars.”