NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers made a coaching change. How much did the leadership group know about it? And, are the upper-level executives on the same page when it comes to the changes? Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames will work out trades on their own time table, but at least one player on the Toronto Maples has already spread the message to Nikita Zadorov that the Leafs would love to have him. Finally, are the Pittsburgh Penguins open to moving forward Rickard Rakell?

Oilers Fire Woodcroft: Did McDavid Know?

With the change in coaching in Edmonton, many are wondering how much input Connor McDavid might have had in the decision to bring in his old Erie Otters coach in Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch has no NHL head coaching experience and the Oilers fired Woodcroft — who had a great overall winning record — one day after a big win. McDavid said he had no idea.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Saying that the Oilers didn’t want Woodcroft gone, McDavid noted this change is on the players. “He never lost the room. No way,” he told the media on Monday morning. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug also tweeted, “McDavid looked pretty shell shocked today. Said he woke up to a text message like everyone else yesterday, that he didn’t know it was coming.” Rishaug added, “Similar sense from Draisaitl.”

All said, in the long-term, the Oilers are well aware that a poor season could have McDavid thinking about his future and that having his former agent running the team and his former coach now behind the bench, the Oilers are betting that familiar faces will keep him around. Meanwhile, a lot of people think Ken Holland was not in agreement to make this coaching change. This feels like a Jeff Jackson decision and that Holland is not much more than a figurehead at this point.

Maple Leafs Tell Zadorov to Come to Toronto

During his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman reveals intriguing discussions among players hinting at a potential trade between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames, with Nikita Zadorov in the spotlight. According to Friedman, a Maple Leafs player expressed to Zadorov on the ice, “you’re exactly what we need,” sparking speculation about a possible deal.

However, the identity of the player remains shrouded in mystery, as Friedman couldn’t confirm whether it was Max Domi. Further uncertainties arise as Friedman explores the possibility of Zadorov signaling his trade desire to his agent, Dan Milstein. While Milstein hinted on social media about Zadorov’s inclination to leave, the defenseman, when questioned, expressed support for his agent’s actions, believing they were intended to benefit his contract and situation in Calgary.

Could Penguins Try to Move Rickard Rakell?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now’s Dan Kingerski recently noted in mailbag article that the Pittsburgh Penguins could be open to the idea of trading Rickard Rakell. The winger, currently grappling with a goal-scoring drought, has managed only three assists in 13 games this season. Despite being in the second year of a six-year contract with an annual value of $5 million, Kingerski speculates that Rakell might become a trade candidate.

However, he emphasizes that the potential move wouldn’t be solely based on Rakell’s sluggish performance but could be influenced by factors such as his contract duration and playing style. Kingerski suggests that, at 30 years old, the winger might still hold value in the trade market.

The tricky part is trying to find a trade partner who could afford to take a chance on Rakell at his current price tag.