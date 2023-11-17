NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, why are the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander keeping contract talks so quiet? Negotiations continue, but there hasn’t been much in the way of information leaked. Meanwhile, are the Boston Bruins close to locking up goaltender Jeremy Swayman on a contract extension? Is there concern in Anaheim where Trevor Zegras is struggling offensively?

Latest on William Nylander Talk

According to Pierre LeBrun, both sides of the negotiation table made a pre-season pact to keep contract talks with William Nylander under wraps. The tight-lipped approach was a deliberate move to avoid leaks and maintain a low profile. So far, it seems to be working.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sources suggest that the dialogue between the parties involved remains ongoing, with hopes of reaching an agreement before July 1. However, Nylander’s exceptional performance on the ice has only increased his salary leverage, presenting a hurdle for the Toronto Maple Leafs who are grappling with salary cap constraints. While the situation is being closely monitored, there may not be much in the way of public chatter about the terms of any deal until it’s finalized.

There is a belief that the ask from Nylander’s side has jumped to at least $10 million and could be between $10 and $11 million now.

Bruins and Swayman Working on a New Deal

According to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, 24-year-old goaltender Jeremy Swayman, set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) again after the season, is currently playing on a one-year, $3.4 million contract. The Bruins are pondering the possibility of securing Swayman with a substantial, multi-year deal.

Elliotte Friedman recently noted (after talking about how the Canadiens are trying to lock up Sam Montembeault), “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Boston tries to get Swayman done too because he’s on a one-year deal, and he can extend on January 1st, so I’m curious about that.” He added that Swayman’s start to the season and the Bruins’ team success shined a light on the need to get this done.

With seven unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and another RFA on the Bruins’ roster, the team is expected to have additional cap space as the cap is set to increase by a few million. Additionally, goaltender Linus Ullmark, with a $5 million hit, is entering the final year of his contract.

Highlighted by Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston, the recent combination of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman has saved the Bruins in a number of games, so there’s no plan to trade one of them, even if Swayman is who the Bruins intend to go long-term with.

What’s Going on With Trevor Zegras in Anaheim?

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, the resurgent Anaheim Ducks have played extremely well this season despite little in the way of expectations being placed upon them. Meanwhile, Trevor Zegras has contributed just two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games due to a lower-body injury that has landed him on injured reserve.

Despite concerns about Zegras’ slow start, the 22-year-old’s statistics may be less alarming than they appear. Battling the injury for several weeks (which likely explains part of his issues on offence), he has displayed defensive prowess and improved in specific areas highlighted by the coaching staff. Both sides remain optimistic that the rest of his game will come around when he gets to feeling closer to 100%. So to, his current 3.3 shooting percentage is likely to bounce back up to a normal rate.