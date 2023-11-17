Early-Season Atlantic Standings: Bruins, Maple Leafs & the Battle Below

With the first part of the NHL season unfolding, the Atlantic Division has become a battleground of hockey teams fighting for position in a highly competitive division.

The surprising Boston Bruins have been dominant again this season. They’ve set the tone and led the division with a strong record. The Florida Panthers are proving that their Stanley Cup journey last season wasn’t a fluke. They’re in second place and are asserting themselves as legitimate contenders. Putting up a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games doesn’t hurt.

The Detroit Red Wings have been a surprisingly strong team. This wasn’t supposed to be their season; yet, they are maintaining consistency and have positioned themselves well in the divisional mix. For fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, their slow start is not much of a surprise. It seems to happen every season. However, since the team has made a few lineup tweaks, they’ve put together back-to-back wins. Now, their task is to sustain their momentum.

Former defending Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, are grappling with challenges. They are currently tied with the Maple Leafs in the standings – both teams have put up 16 points in 16 games.

Finally, the two bottom teams in the Atlantic Division are the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators. In a way, both teams’ poor start is a bit of a surprise. Both, on paper, should be better than they’ve started.

The Boston Bruins: First Place in the Atlantic

In the Atlantic Division race, the Bruins are setting the pace with another exceptional start to the season. As it stands right now, the team boasts a 12-1-2 record in their 15 games. Their commanding lead is reflected in an impressive 26 points, the highest in the division.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With an outstanding offensive display of 51 goals and a solid defence, the Bruins remain undefeated at home, extending their dominance with a seven-game point streak. As is usually the case, the team is led by David Pastrnak who has 11 goals and 13 assists (for 24 points) in 15 games.

Florida Panthers Maintain Strong Contender Status

The Panthers have asserted themselves as serious contenders in the Atlantic Division. They are solidly in second place with 21 points after 16 games. They were riding a five-game winning streak until they lost to the Los Angeles Kings on the road last night (Nov. 16).

The Panthers are a well-rounded team, scoring 50 goals while allowing 45 against. Their success at home is profound, with a record of 6-1-0. Interestingly, they are led in scoring by Sam Reinhart, who has 13 goals and 11 assists (for 24 points) in his 16 games. They have positioned themselves as a force to be reckoned with in this competitive division.

Detroit Red Wings’ Consistency Places Them in the Mix

The Red Wings maintain a respectable position in the Atlantic Division, holding onto third place with 19 points in 16 games. Displaying consistency at home and on the road with an 8-5-3 record, the Red Wings seem to be on an upward trajectory.

The team is led in scoring by Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat, both are averaging a point-a-game in the early going. However, they took a 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators in Stockholm yesterday (Nov. 16). Even with that loss, they are a team to watch as the season progresses.

Toronto Maple Leafs Gain Momentum with Back-to-Back Wins

Tied with the Red Wings at 18 points, the Maple Leafs have an 8-5-2 record in 15 games. Interestingly, they have a solid road record at 3-1-2 to add to their home ice record of 5-4-0. The team has gained momentum with back-to-back wins.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the Maple Leafs, William Nylander is having an amazing season. Auston Matthews is tied for the NHL lead in goals scored with 13. If they can take the two games in Sweden, they will have improved their position immensely in the competitive Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay Lightning Face Surprising Challenges

Former Stanley Cup champions from 2020 and 2021, the Lightning have encountered early-season challenges with a 7-6-4 record and 18 points. Their three-game losing streak was snapped with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 16.

Nikita Kucherov is leading the team in scoring with 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists). However, the Lightning team is looking to regroup and regain their championship form in the upcoming games.

Montreal Canadiens Seek Consistency with a Young Team

Navigating a mixed start to the season, the Montreal Canadiens hold a 7-8-2 record and 16 points in 16 games. Despite a minus-11 goal differential, the Canadiens are hanging in the fight. They have a slightly better record on the road than at home. Currently, the team is on a three-game losing streak.

However, they aim to find consistency and climb the standings in the competitive Atlantic Division. It might not be their season – yet; however, they have strong young players in Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

Buffalo Sabres Have a Fight Ahead to Keep Pace

Positioned in the middle of the Atlantic Division, the Sabres have maintained a steady presence with a 7-8-1 record and 15 points. Their closely contested games are reflected in a minus-6 goal differential.

They are currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak; and, sadly offensive leader Tage Thompson was recently injured. The Sabres will need to regroup if they hope to compete in the Atlantic this season.

Ottawa Senators Build Momentum with Recent Wins

Striving for consistency in the early stages of the season, the Senators have now accumulated 14 points in 14 games. That puts them in eighth place with a 7-7-0 record. However, they’ve played fewer games than their other Atlantic Division rivals.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A recent two-game winning streak has lifted them into an upward trajectory as they aim to improve their mark in the highly competitive Atlantic Division. They are led by Tim Stutzle, who has put up 20 points in 14 games.

The Maple Leafs and Their Opposition

The Maple Leafs have had their typical slow start. The season’s too young to really know whether their recent lineup tweaks will help them improve their depth scoring. However, the Panthers are surprising and the Bruins are typically out of the starting blocks quickly.

For me, the real surprise is the Lightning who are middling. The other two up-and-comers, the Sabres and the Senators have had a poorer start than I would have predicted. And, the Red Wings have gotten out of the gate more quickly than expected.

The season is young. Certainly, there will be changes over the course of the next two months. My dark horse in this is the Senators. I believe they have the manpower to improve. We’ll see if that happens.