Blues November Prospect Report: AHL

The St. Louis Blues prospect report is back reviewing the club’s prospects playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the Springfield Thunderbirds and their progress made throughout the season. As a reminder, this will be published monthly covering prospects in the minor leagues.

For the focus of this prospects article, players over the age of 25 will not be included in the discussion. At this time, there are a number of players performing very well for the Thunderbirds like Adam Gaudette (11 goals, 18 points) and Nathan Walker (nine goals, 17 points), both of whom are currently leading the AHL in total points.

St. Louis Blues prospects report (The Hockey Writers)

Here’s a look at the latest news and happenings surrounding the Blues’ prospects in Springfield.

Zach Dean

A slow start to his time with the Thunderbirds, Zach Dean is returning from a three-game absence where he suffered a minor injury sidelining the 20-year-old. Playing in his first year of professional hockey and first full season in the Blues organization, the young forward is coming off of a 70-point season in 50 regular season games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Gatineau Olympiques.

Zach Dean, Gatineau Olympiques (Dominic Charette)

Seeing a consistent third-line role this season, Dean has managed only two assists and eight shots on net through 12 games played. Returning from injury, he logged his first point in the third period on a goal scored by Mathias Laferriere. Dean’s assist ended his nine-game pointless streak.

Hugh McGing

Near the end of his prospect status, McGing (25) is currently on pace to surpass 30 points for the third consecutive season. To date, the Chicago native has scored two goals and seven points through the first 15 games of the season. Drafted in the fifth round (138th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, it is unlikely Blues fans see much of him in the NHL beyond the occasional fill-in due to an injury. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound forward is speedy and crafty for an undersized forward, but will likely have a hard time making his way up the crowded depth chart at this point in his career.

Mikhail Abramov

Picking up where he left off during the 2022-23 season, Mikhail Abramov is currently scoring at a 0.38-point-per-game pace with the Thunderbirds. After being acquired in the multiplayer trade that sent former Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he has scored two goals and five points through his first 13 games and has held down a steady role as the club’s fourth-line center this season. The standout QMJHL forward has yet to find success in the pros at this point in his career. At 22 years old, he still has plenty of time to develop and contend for a spot in the NHL. However, it may be in a bottom-six, shutdown role as opposed to the scoring forward he once was at the junior level.

Zachary Bolduc

One of the organization’s top forward prospects, Zachary Bolduc is slowly finding his footing in the AHL. After a jaw-dropping 50-goal, 110-point campaign through 61 regular season games with the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL, he has been frequently paired with Dean on the Thunderbirds’ third line this season. During Dean’s absence, Bolduc was promoted to the second line where he scored his second goal of the season.

Latest News & Highlights

Though he has not been as dominant offensively as many have expected, the 20-year-old is performing better every week and is currently on pace to score 10 goals and 24 points this season. Bolduc’s consistently peppering goaltenders with shots, averaging 1.9 shots per game, and is bound to increase his shot volume and shooting percentage as the season continues.

Here’s a look at a few other Thunderbirds performances this season:

Matthew Kessel: one goal, two points through 15 games

Hunter Skinner: one assist through seven games

Leo Loof: one assist in 12 games

Vadim Zherenko: 4-3-0 record. 3.27 goals-against average, .909 save percentage

The Blues have multiple prospects beginning their professional journey this season with the Thunderbirds. They will continue to take their time with these players as they work to develop their skills and strength until they are ready to work their way into a defined role in the NHL.