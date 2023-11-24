NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers already thinking about recalling Jack Campbell from the AHL? Meanwhile, is Patrik Laine unhappy enough with the way he was embarrassed that he’s looking to move on from Columbus? What is going on in Chicago where Corey Perry was scratched and then not at practice? Finally, John Klingberg was placed on LTIR. What’s the next step for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Oilers Contemplating a Jack Campbell Recall?

In a bid to improve their performance, the Edmonton Oilers are exploring external trades and internal solutions, including the potential recall of Jack Campbell from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Chris Johnston on Insider Trading notes that all options are on the table, especially after a recent shut-out in the AHL. Campbell is considered a short-term option to rejoin the Oilers and ignite positive results.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s difficult to gauge whether this pivot shows that external options are harder to come by, or if the Oilers prefer internal fixes and are confident in Campbell. Some would argue his demotion was more about the contract and the money than his actual play — even though many would concede he wasn’t stellar. Others find this to be incredibly frustrating, seeing as Campbell was considered a problem three weeks ago, but now seeing him as a potential solution.

Is Laine Still Bitter About Being Scratched?

Patrik Laine’s recent remarks following his being a healthy scratch are generating considerable discussion, hinting at potential dissatisfaction with the Blue Jackets. Speculation is rife about the uncertainty of his future with the team, as well as where his relationship stands with coach Pascal Vincent.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

While Laine displayed a strong performance upon his return, showcasing a determination to make a statement, his post-scratch interview conveyed confusion and disagreement with the decision. There is a belief that Vincent is frustrated that his message didn’t resonate.

Related: Math Works For Oilers and Blackhawks To Make Multi-Player Trade

Latest News & Highlight

While on The Jeff Marek Show, insights from Elliotte Friedman suggests that a conversation may occur (or already has) about what Laine wants to do now. If he’s unable to respond maturely and affirm understanding through his gameplay, they want to know if he’s looking for trade, in which case he’ll have to make himself an attractive option for teams through his on-ice production.

What’s Up With Corey Perry In Chicago?

The unclear status of Corey Perry with the Chicago Blackhawks has ignited speculation of discord between him and the team. Confusion looms in Chicago as the forward was notably absent, labeled as an “organizational” decision from both their previous game and Thursday’s practice. Perry’s disappearance, amid a somber tone in the locker room, seems to be quite the mystery.

Foligno on Corey Perry: “We just know he’s not with us. Haven’t gotten any details. It’s unfortunate; he’s a big part of this. We’ll miss him.” — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 23, 2023

When questioned about Perry’s whereabouts, Nick Foligno and Connor Bedard shared limited information, saying they don’t know anything other than that he’s not there and will be missed. Coach Luke Richardson remains tight-lipped, asserting that the details of Perry’s situation will be kept confidential within the team.

John Klingberg Goes on LTIR

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed John Klingberg on LTIR on Thursday, bring both some closure to his situation, but also sparking confusion about the severity of his injury. Mike Johnson, delivering a somber assessment on TSN 1050, expressed doubt about Klingberg’s return, stating it’s “far more likely than not he does not play again.”

Johnson highlighted the need for the Leafs to substantiate that Klingberg can’t return this season, anticipating the verification process will begin shortly so they can access his salary cap for a different player. Elliotte Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column this week, “However, until there is a clearer picture of treatment and road to recovery, they won’t be able to declare him unable to return. Whatever the case, there will be cap flexibility at least in the short-term.”

Subsequently, the team faces the task of securing a replacement defenseman to fill Klingberg’s void.