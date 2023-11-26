NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Red Wings, Oilers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes are looking to actively add roster players via trade. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are having issues with Klim Kostin. You can scratch one name off the list when it comes to candidates for the future Oilers’ GM job, and have their been trade discussions between Edmonton and the Montreal Canadiens about a goalie?

Coyotes Early Trade Buyers

According to recent reports on GOPHNX.COM, Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong is actively exploring trade possibilities, wanting to exchange existing draft picks and prospects for established NHL talent. Notably, the positive impact of offseason addition Sean Durzi on the Coyotes’ defense has fueled Armstrong’s interest in bolstering the team’s roster with experienced players who can align with the young core.

Sean Durzi, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Armstrong can leverage the Coyotes’ draft assets, including eight picks in rounds two through four and two picks in round seven of the 2024 draft, along with substantial selections in 2025 and 2026. This positions the Coyotes to negotiate with cap-strapped teams or those lacking draft picks in the specified rounds, potentially acquiring quality talent in exchange for these valuable assets. The team’s future could see a dynamic shift as Armstrong aims to enhance their competitive edge.

Kostin In Hot Water With Red Wings?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal pointed out that former Oiler Klim Kostin was a scratch for the Detroit Red Wings recently. It wasn’t because of poor play or health-related issues. He writes:

Klim Kostin has been in and out of Detroit’s lineup. A lot of people who think the Oilers miss Kostin’s physicality and swagger and are angry he was not retained. However, this most recent time in the Detroit press box was not injury related but a “team standards issue”. Here is where I tell you that Kostin had similar challenges in Edmonton. source – ‘For the Edmonton Oilers, playing the kids can also mean paying the price: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – The Edmonton Journal – 11/26/2023

Speculation is that Kostin got in trouble, violated a team rule or was late for something. Head coach Derek Lalonde mentioned it subtly but would get into the details. That the Oilers apparently had similar issues is interesting.

Dave Gagner Won’t Be Next Oilers GM

Speaking of the Oilers, Elliotte Friedman noted on the Saturday Headlines segment that any rumors suggesting Dave Gagner might be in line to become the next general manager of the Edmonton Oilers is not true. According to Gagner himself, he is not interested in the job. Even if it were made vacant because Ken Holland chose not to come back at the end of this current contract, Gagner would not pursue the position.

Gagner is a former colleague of new CEO Jeff Jackson at Wasserman Group and the father of Sam Gagner. The links to them working together to run the Oilers was out there, but Friedman says, “you can scatch his life off the list.”

Canadiens Have Not Talked to Oilers About Goalie Trade

According to Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now, potential trade discussions between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens are not imminent. D’Amico referenced information from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, who indicated that there have been no recent trade talks between the two teams concerning the Canadiens’ trio of goalies.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite rumors linking the Oilers to Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen, and Cayden Primeau, uncertainties persist regarding the acquisition cost and whether these goalies would represent upgrades over Edmonton’s current roster. Notably, Stuart Skinner’s improving performance and the Oilers wanting to check out all options first might explain why no discussions have happened yet.

The top priority for the Oilers is getting Campbell to have more consistent starts. There is speculation about a potential recall, diminishing the likelihood of a trade. But, Campbell had another tough outing on Saturday. To say the least, the goaltending situation in Edmonton is fluid. Montreal is on their radar, but no talks have happened yet.