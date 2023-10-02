NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canadiens, Lightning

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are injury updates coming out of Toronto. Meanwhile, in Edmonton, Brandon Sutter was released from his PTO and has officially retired from the NHL. What will the Montreal Canadiens do with their goaltending issues as they still have three netminders and one requires clearing waivers. Finally, are the Tampa Bay Lightning narrowing down their goaltending search?

Not Good News on the Conor Timmins Injury Front

Conor Timmins‘ recent lower-body injury has raised concerns within the Maple Leafs community. Although specific details about the injury remain undisclosed, the fact that he is considered week-to-week, as confirmed by head coach Sheldon Keefe, signals a significant setback. There’s speculation that the injury might be more severe than initially anticipated, possibly a tear, given the indefinite recovery timeline.

Meanwhile, defenseman John Klingberg is dealing with a minor upper-body injury, sidelining him for the past five days. Despite its supposedly minor nature, the extended absence raises questions about his readiness for the upcoming games.

In light of Timmins’ potential absence from the first 10 games (and 24 games), the Leafs have the option to place him on LTIR, especially considering they already have players on LTIR. This strategic move would allow them to utilize Timmins’ full cap space while he recovers, ensuring minimal impact on the team’s financial flexibility during his absence.

Brandon Sutter Chooses to Leave the NHL

NHL veteran Brandon Sutter has officially retired from professional hockey following his release from the Edmonton Oilers’ Professional Tryout (PTO). Sutter expressed gratitude for the opportunity extended by the Oilers’ organization. Emphasizing the critical role health plays in NHL competition, Sutter made the challenging decision to prioritize his well-being and family.

Brandon Sutter, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sutter showcased his determination by participating in consecutive Oilers games, likely in a final test of his stamina. However, the Oilers, understanding the demands of a rigorous 82-game season and playoffs, acknowledged the strain this would impose.

According to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, Sutter convened a meeting with Oilers GM Ken Holland, head coach Jay Woodcroft, and trainer TD Forss in Seattle, where he candidly shared his health concerns, leading to his decision to conclude his career. The impact of Long Covid possibly factored into his choice, underscoring the importance of overall health in professional sports. Sutter’s retirement marks the end of a distinguished career, celebrated for his resilience and contributions to the game.

Canadiens Still Have a Goaltending Issue

After trading Casey DeSmith to the Vancouver Canucks, the Montreal Canadiens are facing a similar situation in Montreal with Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau. They can’t send Primeau down without having to put him on waivers and while willing to for the interim, it’s not clear they want to keep three goaltenders on the roster.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the belief in Montreal is that Cayden Primeau is not going to clear waivers. That means, the Canadiens are likely looking to make a trade. If not a trade, some other decision needs to be made to avoid having an issue in net, especially since the Canadiens don’t necessarily have a confirmed starter

Lightning Would Likely Claim Primeau

If the Canadiens did waive Primeau, one of the teams that would likely put in a claim are the Tampa Bay Lightning, who Luke Fox writes is keeping their eyes peeled for options in net after the Andrei Vasilevskiy injury news. Fox writes that Daniel Vladar is probably too expensive and notes, “Toronto’s Martin Jones ($875,000) and Pittsburgh’s Magnus Helleburg ($785,000) are more cost-effective targets for BriseBois.”