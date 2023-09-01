NHL Rumors: Flames, Canucks, Oilers, and a Patrick Kane Update

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elias Lindholm offered an update on his status with the Calgary Flames and the likelihood he will stick around. Brock Boeser is looking forward to a big season with the Vancouver Canucks, but it is possible trade rumors kick up again? Do the Edmonton Oilers have goaltender Jack Campbell on a short leash? Finally, Patrick Kane says he’s ahead of schedule with his injury rehab. Does that change how quickly he signs with an NHL team?

Elias Lindholm Open to Contract Extension with Flames

As the NHL offseason continues, contract talks and trade rumors buzz around key players like Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames. Entering the last year of his contract, Lindholm’s future remains a hot topic. Speculation suggests Calgary is ready to make a significant offer to keep him long-term but it’s not entirely clear how badly he wants to remain with the team.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Recently, Lindholm addressed the contract chatter during an interview with Sweden’s Hockeysverige. Via a translation to English, he noted, “I am willing to stay. My agent and Calgary will handle most of it. There’s a lot we have to agree on, but I’ve said that I can consider staying.”

With just one year left on his current deal, Lindholm has the option to become a free agent if negotiations stall. His strong performance last season, with 22 goals and 42 assists in 80 games, following a career-high 2021-22 season, bolsters his position. He is in the final season of a six-year, $29.1 million contract signed in 2018 and his $4.85 million cap hit makes him an attractive asset for trade if the two sides can’t work out the details of an extension.

Will Brock Boeser Rumors Surface Again Before Training Camp?

As the NHL offseason unfolds, speculation surrounding Brock Boeser‘s future with the Vancouver Canucks continues to percolate. Despite trade rumors that have been circulating for a while, Boeser has expressed his desire to remain with the team. The 26-year-old winger, who is under contract through the next season with a $6.65 million average annual value, seems determined to make the most of his time in Vancouver.

Boeser has set his sights on a milestone, aiming to achieve a 30-goal season. He exudes confidence, stating, “This is the year.” His commitment to the Canucks is evident, as he informed the team’s general manager, Patrik Allvin, of his preference to stay put, even after his agent explored trade possibilities during the season. The question now lingers: will Boeser’s performance match his aspirations and solidify his place with the Canucks?

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet believes that there could be one more run of trade rumors before the season starts when it comes to Boeser, but part of that could be that it seems rumors kick up every year around this time.

Oilers and Jack Campbell Trade Talk

The Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation is one that will be closely watched this season. If Stuart Skinner quickly wins the starting role, veteran Jack Campbell will serve as his backup. If Campbell struggles, the Oilers may look to make a quick change. Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes:

Stuart Skinner should build on his rookie campaign and veteran Jack Campbell may recover enough to keep his job with the Oilers. If Campbell struggles again, it’s possible the Oilers move him out in favour of a more consistent option. source – ‘Lowetide: Edmonton Oilers 2023-24 complete reasonable expectations’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 08/30/2023

Patrick Kane’s Recovery Ahead of Schedule

Patrick Kane recently offered an update on his injury recovery, igniting anticipation for his return to the ice and potential future team destinations. The veteran has been sidelined by injury, but he shared positive news on his progress, saying, “It’s just exciting to see the progression and just feeling better on the ice. Kind of getting back to my old self, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kane, mindful of the need for patience and peak fitness, considers the possibility of an early return and noted, “If someone wanted to come and give an offer that I was excited about, and a situation that I’m excited about, it’s not like I wouldn’t be listening just because of the situation I’m in.”

It will be intriguing to see how his status changes the way some teams that were rumored to be interested will approach potentially signing him. Clubs like the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers, and Boston Bruins were emerging as early contenders, with the New York Rangers certainly on the radar for a potential return. But, as of now, many of these teams don’t have the cap room to add him.