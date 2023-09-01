Former Bruins Still Looking for New Homes in 2023-24

It may be hard to believe, but the NHL regular season is only one month away. Although we are rapidly approaching the start of the 2023-24 season, several free agents are still available for the taking. Interestingly, many of them are former Bruins. Let’s take a look at them now.

Phil Kessel

Phil Kessel is the most notable former Bruin still looking for a job for the 2023-24 season. In a recent article for Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman reported that Kessel wants to play this season and is open to ending his Ironman streak for a job. Due to this, it seems far more likely than not that the former All-Star forward will find a home before the start of the year. However, there is a chance that he may need to sign a professional tryout (PTO) contract first.

Phil Kessel, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kessel still has the potential to be a solid third-line scoring forward and a power-play specialist at this point of his career. In 82 games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, he posted 14 goals and 36 points. On a cheap one-year deal, there should be interest.

Jaroslav Halak

Jaroslav Halak is another former Bruin still available for the taking. It has been confirmed that Halak wishes to play instead of retiring, as he needs just five more wins to hit the 300-win milestone in his career. However, at this point in the offseason, he may need to settle for a PTO.

Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Halak appeared in 25 games last season with the New York Rangers, posting a 10-9-5 record, a .903 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.72 goals-against average (GAA). Overall, he can still be a decent backup goaltender if given limited starts, so a team could be willing to bring him in. One club that stands out as a possible fit is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nick Ritchie

Nick Ritchie is also looking for a new contract this late into the offseason. The power forward is coming off a bit of a down season, posting 12 goals and 26 points in 74 games split between the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames. However, he made a clear impact with his physicality, recording 218 hits.

Nick Ritchie, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It seems likely that Ritchie will be able to land a one-year deal before the start of the year. When playing at his best, he is a decent bottom-six forward who provides secondary scoring and plenty of grit. Thus, expect the 6-foot-3 winger to at least secure a PTO before training camps begin around the league.

Danton Heinen

Danton Heinen, the player the Bruins traded to acquire Ritchie back in 2019-20, is also still available for the taking. Heinen struggled last season after posting a 33-point campaign in 76 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021-22. In 65 games with the Penguins in 2022-23, he had just eight goals and 22 points.

Related: Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Zacha, Coyle & PTO Targets

Latest News & Highlights

Heinen is another bottom-six forward who should be able to secure a PTO before the start of the season. He has shown in the past that he can be a serviceable third liner, and on a cheap one-year deal, he is a player some teams may be willing to take a gamble on.

Nick Holden

Some may forget, but veteran defenseman Nick Holden was a rental pickup for the Bruins during the 2017-18 season. Since then, he has remained a steady defenseman, splitting time with the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators. In 65 games last season with the Senators, he had two goals and 16 points. Although he was dependable for the Senators, the addition of Jakob Chychrun made him expendable this summer.

Holden’s plethora of NHL experience should lead to him getting some interest around the league before the start of the season. That is depending on if the 36-year-old defenseman plans to play another season, of course. Teams looking to add some depth to the left side of their defensive group should consider Holden as a potential option.

Two other former Bruins without contracts for the 2023-24 season include Anton Khudobin and John Moore. Khudobin would be an American Hockey League (AHL) goalie if signed, while Moore has not played a game since the 2021-22 season.

It will be interesting to see how many of these former Bruins find new homes before the start of the season.