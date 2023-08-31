Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Zacha, Coyle & PTO Targets

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk discussed his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status and what he is hoping for. In other news, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery shared his thoughts on Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle being the team’s two top centers this season. Lastly, after signing Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout (PTO) contract, who else should the Bruins consider inviting to training camp? Let’s discuss this in today’s (Aug. 31) Bruins News & Rumors column.

DeBrusk Wants to Stay With Bruins

While speaking with NHL.com’s Derek Van Diest, DeBrusk said that he wants to stay with the Bruins past this season. The 2015 first-round pick is entering the final season of his current deal and is due for a raise from his current $4 million cap hit.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This is certainly far different than where DeBrusk was with the Bruins back in 2021-22. The skilled winger memorably requested a trade from the Bruins, but general manager (GM) Don Sweeney opted to keep him around for the season. From there, DeBrusk rescinded his trade request in 2022 and thrived under Montgomery’s coaching system. Overall, DeBrusk staying put has benefitted both the player and the team, so Sweeney is surely going to consider extending him.

DeBrusk had an excellent year for the Bruins in 2022-23, posting 27 goals and a career-high 50 points in 64 games. If he has another year like this in 2023-24, he will earn himself a nice payday. A potential comparable is the eight-year, $52 million contract extension Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel recently received.

Montgomery Confident in Zacha & Coyle

While speaking with the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy, Montgomery shared that he is quite confident heading into the season with Zacha and Coyle as their top-six centers (from ‘Jim Montgomery still bullish on the Bruins,’ Boston Herald, 8/27/23). With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring, there has been plenty of concern surrounding the center position, and rightfully so. Yet, Montgomery is confident in Zacha and Coyle filling in for them. This is assuming we do not see a late-summer trade for a center before the start of the year, of course.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Montgomery also said that he believes that Zacha’s ceiling is “significantly higher” and that he should only improve now with a bigger role. Zacha proved to be an excellent addition to the club last season, posting new career highs in goals (21), assists (36), and points (57). It was a big year for the 2015 fifth-overall pick, but Montgomery expects more from him in 2023-24.

It will be interesting to see how well Zacha and Coyle perform as the club’s top two centers this season. Replacing two franchise legends in Bergeron and Krejci is a monstrous order.

More Bruins PTO Targets

The Bruins made a small move last week, signing Chiasson to a PTO. With the Bruins having bottom-six spots up for grabs heading into the new year, adding a veteran like Chiasson as another potential option makes sense. The 32-year-old performed well for the Detroit Red Wings when called upon last season, scoring six goals and adding three assists in 20 games. Although the power-play specialist will receive consideration for a contract at training camp, the Bruins should consider bringing in at least one more player on a PTO before the year starts.

Max Comtois is one player who stands out to me as a solid PTO option. After leading the Ducks with 33 points in 55 games in 2020-21, he struggled in back-to-back seasons, leading to the club not sending him a qualifying offer. Although he has had trouble replicating his past offensive success, he is still just 24 years old and has the potential to turn things around. Due to this and the Bruins needing more forward depth, they should consider looking at Comtois.

Max Comtois, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Zach Aston-Reese is another bottom-six forward who the Bruins should take a look at. The 29-year-old proved to be a valuable asset to the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, especially when it came to his defensive play. In 77 games last season, he posted 10 goals and 14 points. Although he does not dominate the scoresheet, he is a reliable defensive forward who offers versatility, being able to play both wings.