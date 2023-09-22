NHL Rumors: Sabres, Ducks, Jets, Bruins, Wild, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks are reportedly playing hardball with Trevor Zegras and it may have caught the attention of an interested Eastern Conference team. Meanwhile, Connor Hellebuyck and William Nylander talked about their futures in Winnipeg and Toronto respectively. GM Don Sweeny made an odd remark when it comes to Jake DeBrusk, and Marc-Andre Fleury was asked about retirement.

Did the Ducks Lowball Trevor Zegras?

With the Anaheim Ducks preparing for their upcoming training camp, contract negotiations with their young talents, Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, have encountered obstacles. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, on “Insider Trading,” revealed that deals with both players are not close, indicating a potentially contentious negotiation process.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In particular, negotiations with Zegras have attracted attention due to reports suggesting the Ducks’ hardline stance, offering the budding star an annual contract ranging from $3 million to $4 million. This revelation, credited to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, has stirred discussion in the hockey community, given Zegras’ status as one of the NHL’s emerging luminaries. He also writes:

“The Ducks are being choosy [with Zegras]? They want to break it? I heard there’s a team looking that way and it’s the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabers have to make the playoffs this year and you solve your problem by bringing Zegras,” the journalist told JiC.”

As the Ducks and their young stars remain at an impasse, the NHL community watches closely to see how these negotiations unfold and how they will impact the team’s future.

Hellebuyck Says He’ll “Win a Cup”, and It Might Not Be With Jets

Connor Hellebuyck was very complimentary of the city of Winnipeg, the organization, and the prospects of this team going a long way and having a chance to win. He also said that was keeping an open mind and noted, “I’m not closing the door to anywhere.” He went on to say that his priority is to win and explained, “I’m gonna look at anywhere that I think can win a Cup and I know this locker room can win a Cup… so I’m standing here now telling you I’m gonna win a Cup.”

As the media tried to get more out of the goaltender and clarify if he was open to leaving the team, he simply said all that he guaranteed was that he was motivated to win. Right now, he’s going to try and do that in Winnipeg. If things changed and the Jets were out of it, he made it fairly clear that his stance could change.

Sweeney Putting Pressure on DeBrusk?

Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney recently told the media that he’d like to keep Jake DeBrusk in Boston long-term, but made a slightly strange comment when talking about DeBrusk’s desire to remain with the team. In the past, DeBrusk and the Bruins haven’t always seen eye to eye, but those issues are well in the rearview mirror and DeBrusk has been quite vocal about wanting to re-sign with the team. Still, Sweeney stated, “We’d like to know if Jake indeed does want to be here. Hopefully, we can find common ground. We’d like to see Jake remain with the Boston Bruins.”

The implication here is that Sweeney may be trying to put pressure on DeBrusk’s side to propose a deal that the Bruins would eagerly accept. DeBrusk, meanwhile, says he’s not heard anything from the Bruins regarding a possible extension.

Fleury Won’t Make Retirement Decision Just Yet

Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, currently with the Minnesota Wild, has just one season left on his existing contract. He is expected to share goaltending duties with Filip Gustavsson in the upcoming season and when asked if this would be his last season in the NHL, he was non-committal.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fleury’s contract includes a no-move clause, giving him control over his future. When asked about his plans beyond the current season, Fleury explained he would assess his situation at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. He emphasized that he won’t make any decisions until he has a full season’s experience, taking into account his mental and physical well-being and his ability to perform in the net. He expressed the desire to avoid overthinking each game and fluctuations in his performance throughout the season.

Acknowledging that there will inevitably be ups and downs, Fleury’s approach is to focus on getting through the season and making a thoughtful decision when the time comes.

Nylander Wants to Stay in Toronto, Won’t Take Further Questions About His Contract Negotiations

The start of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ training camp marked a decisive statement from William Nylander regarding his long-term commitment to the team. Nylander, in his interactions with the media, reaffirmed his dedication to the Maple Leafs and tactfully sidestepped any additional questions regarding his contract status.

With one year remaining on his current contract, Nylander succinctly stated, “I still have one more year on my contract,” and entrusted the contract negotiations to his representatives, signaling a desire to keep the focus on his on-ice performance and the upcoming season.

