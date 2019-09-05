In today’s NHL rumor rundown there is news out of Boston where the Bruins may be dealing with an injury to David Backes, Patrick Marleau is officially seeking a job outside the Sharks’ organization, Josh Morrissey is talking long-term deal with the Winnipeg Jets and there is an update on the status of Connor McDavid’s injury.

Backes Injured to Start Season?

NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty believes that there have been hints that David Backes may start the 2019-20 season on the shelf with an injury and his absence may create an opportunity for the Bruins.

Boston Bruins David Backes celebrates (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

There are many who believe Backes contract is a problem for the Bruins. At age 35, he counts for $6 million against the cap but only produced 20 points last season. There were rumors of the team trying to trade Backes this off-season, but couldn’t find any takers. According to Haggerty, comments from GM Don Sweeney suggest the team may not need to move him.

If Backes isn’t 100% both Backes and the Bruins may elect to opt for surgery which would put Backes out long-term.

Would this help the Bruins afford the contracts for Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy?

Sticking with the Bruins, defenseman Adam McQuaid was at the Bruins’ first informal skate today, but The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson says this could only be a sign of him hanging with friends and not that the Bruins are ready to offer a contract or tryout opportunity. But, don’t rule it out if the Bruins can’t get some of their bigger names signed. McQuaid might get something short-term if the Bruins need players.

Related: Do You Know Your Bruins Trivia?

Marleau To Officially Pursue Something Outside Sharks

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Patrick Marleau’s agent Pat Brisson says his client has been informed there’s no fit with the San Jose Sharks and Marleau will pursue other options.

Patrick Marleau (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There has been no official link to any other teams for Marleau but a few franchises have been considered as favorites. Word is, Marleau would rather spend the last years of his NHL career on the west coast but San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles are all out. The Edmonton Oilers were recently rumored and some have wondered if Arizona would be a fit.

Despite knowing he won’t be playing there, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic points out, Marleau continues to suit up with the Sharks during informal skates.

Related: 10 Reasons Hockey Is the Greatest Sport on Earth

Josh Morrisey Wants to Stay in Winnipeg Long-Term

Ken Wiebe of The Athletic spoke with Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets who told him he and the Jets have held preliminary talks about a potential long-term extension.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Morrissey told Wiebe, “I would love to play [in Winnipeg] throughout my career.” Morrissey also said he was staying focused on this season and improving on his 31 points in 59 games for the Jets last season.

Related: What Kyle Dubas’ Interview Says About Oilers Contracts

Oilers and McDavid Still Confident, But No News

When asked about the status of Connor McDavid’s knee injury, Marc Spector of Sportsnet wrote that the rehab process has been very meticulous, very carefully orchestrated, and is progressing. He’s doing really well, but there are no updates on the scheduled return date.

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

McDavid’s agent Jeff Jackson told Sportsnet.ca on Tuesday:

“On Sept. 3, you can’t say whether he’s ready or not to start the season. He has another month before the season starts, and he’s in very good shape. No one is saying (he will be delayed) until November or December.

Spector writes that McDavid is on schedule with his rehab and “it is quite possible he will be in the Oilers lineup on Oct. 2.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Capitals, Kings, Blue Jackets, More