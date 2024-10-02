NHL’s Top 10 Defensemen for 2024-25

Prior to the 2024-25 season, we put lists together on the top 10 players for each position, as well as coaches. It goes without saying that it is a very tough list to do given how subjective it is, but nevertheless we are here to do it once again.

As you will see, there are names on this list that have changed due to some defencemen playing exceptional through the first half of the season, while others struggled. With that said, here are the top 10 defensemen in the NHL at the midway point of the 2023-24 season.

10. Josh Morrissey

After taking huge steps in his game over the past two seasons, Josh Morrissey has entered the conversation of one of the best defensemen in the league. With 145 points over the last two seasons, being a strong defensive presence for the Jets, and earning a fifth- and seventh-place finish in Norris Trophy voting, he has really emerged as a true number-one defenseman.

Morrissey has always had a lot of the skills needed to be in the conversation for the best two-way defensemen, but after taking the big step offensively, there is no doubt that he belongs on this list.

9. Jaccob Slavin

There is a good argument for Jaccob Slavin in the conversation of the best pure defensive player in the NHL. His defensive impacts are impeccable, and he has started to elevate his offensive game lately as well. Slavin has received Norris Trophy votes in eight straight seasons, which is every year outside of his rookie season, where he also earned Calder Trophy votes. Slavin is such an underrated defenseman, and should arguably be higher on this list.

Not many players can read the game like Slavin does. He is always reliable, can shut down the opposing rush, and has great zone exit numbers. Slavin is a perfect package for a number-one defenseman, even without the elite point totals.

8. Evan Bouchard

After scoring over 40 points in each of his first two seasons, defenseman Evan Bouchard had a monster year posting 82 points. The high-end Edmonton Oilers forwards make offense a bit easier for all of their teammates, but that shouldn’t take away from how great Bouchard was. Not only did he finish fourth in defensive scoring last season, he finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting, and had good defensive numbers while playing 23 minutes per game. At just 24 years old, he is more than likely to continue climbing this list.

Bouchard’s emergence as an elite defenseman is a big part of what helped the Oilers take that big next step. With sky-high aspirations, the Oilers will be depending on Bouchard to continue his play, and be an anchor for their blue line for many years to come.

7. Victor Hedman

Victor Hedman may no longer be the unanimous top-three defenceman in the NHL, but make no mistake; he is still one of the best. After a rough 2022-23 season, he’s back to producing offense at a great clip with 76 points in 78 games last season.

What Hedman also has over several defencemen on this list is that he is very strong defensively as well. Though he does appear to slowly be losing a step with age, the future Hall-of-Famer remains a vital piece of the Lightning’s roster. On top of that, he doesn’t shy away from physicality, and his leadership is outstanding as well, leading to him being named captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

6. Miro Heiskanen

The Dallas Stars have taken a lot of pride in their defensive game as an entire team, but the biggest anchor for their success comes from Miro Heiskanen. He is one of the best two-way defenders in the game and has had great offensive numbers over the past two seasons.

In four of his six years in the NHL, he has earned Norris Trophy votes, and while he hasn’t finished higher than seventh in voting, there is a strong chance he can be higher this season.

5. Charlie McAvoy

The anchor of the Bruins’ defensive group is Charlie McAvoy. Offensively, he has been consistently around 50 points over the past three seasons, and on the defensive side, he has been very strong for the club. He has a strong physical presence, and over each of the past five seasons, has earned votes for the Norris Trophy. He is in every conversation for the best defensemen in the league, and if he can take a bigger step offensively, he will have a great chance of winning the Norris Trophy over the next few years.

4. Adam Fox

Adam Fox is one of the best defensemen in the game, and on top of his offensive skills, he has great defending skills as well. He is the cornerstone of the blue line for the Rangers. He plays well in all situations, including dominating the power play and shutting things down on the penalty kill.

3. Roman Josi

Roma Josi has consistently been one of the best defensemen in the NHL for a long time now. With a huge breakthrough in points with 96 and 85 in two of the last three seasons, and is consistently in the Norris Trophy conversation.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Josi’s offensive numbers have always been superb, which says a lot given that the Predators are a team that throughout plenty of his tenure has struggled to produce offense. Like many of the players on this list, having the offense is a great asset, but he does it without compromising the defensive integrity.

2. Quinn Hughes

After an outstanding 92-point season, Quinn Hughes has shown he can take that next step offensively that many were waiting for. In the same season he was named captain of the Vancouver Canucks, Hughes took that responsibility of leading by example and ran with it. He led all defensemen in the league in scoring, he was exceptional defensively, and brought the Canucks to the playoffs after missing out for seven of the past eight seasons.

The Canucks are establishing themselves as true Stanley Cup contenders, and it all starts with Hughes. He is the most valuable player on the team, and now that he is talked about as among the best defensemen in the game, he is also one of the most valuable players in the league.

1. Cale Makar

Cale Makar is one of the most special players in the league. With four straight point-per-game or better seasons, he is without a doubt one of the best offensive players in the league, especially from the back end. On top of that, he has some of the best defending skills in the league. Whether you look at his skating, passing, shooting, or defensive awareness, Makar has it all.

Makar has been a finalist for the Norris Trophy in each of the past four seasons with one win. Along with his Norris Trophy, the 25-year-old phenom has a Conn Smythe Trophy and a Calder Trophy in his hardware case already. As the Colorado Avalanche try and extend their contention window through some roster turnover, they can always count on Makar to be one of the biggest X-factors in the NHL.