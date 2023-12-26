3 Takeaways From Norway’s 4-1 Loss to the United States

Preliminary action between Team Norway and Team USA at the 2023 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden took place today. Petter Vesterheim scored the lone goal on a shorthanded breakaway for Team Norway. However, Norway put together an incredibly impressive effort that fans and even Team USA didn’t expect. Coming into the game between the United States and Norway, fans were expecting a blowout and not 30 minutes of scoreless action. Markus Stensrud and Norway’s defence core went above and beyond what was expected of them. This promotion from the WJC Division 1A was well deserved, and that’s evident by the effort put forward by the entirety of Team Norway.

This was an effort you don’t hang your head at, Norway surprisingly kept the game scoreless with the stacked Americans. Jimmy Snuggerud would finally break the scoreless game at the midway mark, but Norwegian goaltender Stensrud would only allow four goals on 44 shots throughout the entire game. This gives Team Norway more optimism. The result was expected to be significantly more lopsided, but the Norwegians gave the Americans a fight.

Norway Played Great Defence Against The Powerhouse Team USA

Thirty minutes went by before a goal was scored in this game. This was entirely unexpected heading into this matchup. This clinic put on by both Team Norway and USA was quite fun to watch. As each minute passed and the consistent defence that Norway presented, fans had to wonder, could Norway pull one of the biggest upsets in tournament history?

The Americans would be matched by Norway’s eagerness to be in the top division of the tournament. Norway would get 10 shots on goal to the Americans’ 14 in the first period. They would follow this up with 11 shots on goal to the Americans’ 12 in the second period. The third period was far more unforgiving for Norway, they only got two shots on goal to USA’s 14, but Vesterheim would score in the third. This led to Team USA goaltender Trey Augustine being far busier than originally anticipated. Norway got 23 total shots on goal against the American goaltender, a stat that was unexpected entering this game.

The first two periods were evenly matched, Norway’s defence played as one complete unit rather than in disorganized chaos. What I originally thought was going to be Norway’s biggest weakness turned out to be their biggest advantage against a stacked team. Stian Solberg and Gabriel Koch were easily Norway’s best defensemen in this game. Norway played a simple system and kept attacking the puck whenever the Americans were rushing into their zone.

Even In Defeat, Norway Has Nothing To Be Ashamed Of

Despite facing a 4-1 defeat against Team USA, Norway presented an admirable display of resilience and determination throughout the game. Regardless of what sport it is, losing is never easy, yet the Norwegian team approached the game with a belief in their ability to compete at the highest level.

Losing happens in sports, but the mentality of a true competitor is never to enter a game with the expectation of defeat. Norway, having recently earned a promotion to the top division, showcased a remarkable effort and level of commitment to playing hockey. This also demonstrated that their mindset in this year’s tournament revolves around securing victories on the ice, regardless of their opponent.

Heading into this game, it was expected to be more in favour of the Americans. Even though Norway lost, there’s a lasting impression with fans that this team is ready to make significant strides in the pursuit of success. Additionally, Norway has not competed in the top division since 2014, they have shown they are going to battle every game this year. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Norway sneak into one of the quarterfinal spots this year considering how good they played against the Americans.

Stensrud & Norway Proved They Deserve Their Promotion

Easily the biggest talking point was Norwegian goaltender Stensrud, who stopped 40 of 44 shots that he faced and posted a .900 save percentage (SV%). While he would’ve preferred to add a win to his 2024 tournament record, his remarkable effort proved that Norway deserved their promotion from last year’s tournament. The solid performance of the Norwegian goaltender played an instrumental role in the unfolding of a 30-minute scoreless drought during the course of the game. This highlighted the impact and crucial contribution of Norway’s goaltender in maintaining a deadlock on the scoreboard for an extended period.

Norway’s accomplishment to be promoted is a testament to the team’s constant pursuit of excellence, both on and off the ice. They faced a remarkably tall task in facing Team USA to begin their preliminary games schedule. The team’s performance, even in defeat, displayed their commitment to playing up to their opponents rather than the opposite. While Norway doesn’t have a history of much success in the top division, they have certainly stepped up to the challenge this year. The 2024 WJC could prove as a massive success for Team Norway if they’re able to avoid the relegation games completely and sneak into the quarterfinal games.