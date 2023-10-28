Trade Likely As Early Nylander Success Drives Up His Price

‘William Nylander was great again for the Toronto Maple Leafs.’ It’s a statement that has been said a number of times already this season and while that’s incredibly positive for the Maple Leafs in terms of their playoff aspirations, it’s also problematic financially.

In fact, one insider said, “If you’re keeping William Nylander and you’re paying him north of $10 million. Who’s going? Is it Marner? Who is it? Somebody’s got to go because four and a half isn’t gonna cover all of the big money guys.”

Nylander Getting More Expensive By the Game

According to Darren Dreger, who was a guest on the TSN OverDrive Show, Nylander’s early season play could have an effect on the numbers it will take to re-sign him, on the term, and on ultimately getting a deal done. He also notes that Nylander isn’t likely to slow down considering what’s at stake.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dreger explained:

“… the general managers have bosses and their bosses has a board or an ownership group. And normally, you know, those higher levels of management are influenced by the market. And when you see a player like William Nylander play, as well as he is playing right now, and he’s playing that way consistently dating back to last year. This isn’t a flash because he appreciates that he’s in a contract year.”

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Minten, & Lagesson

Nylander is cooking right now and there’s about 10 million reasons for him to stay hot.

Nylander Pushing Himself Outside of Where The Leafs Are Comfortable

I wrote not long ago that the Maple Leafs were confident in the fact Nylander didn’t want to play anywhere other than Toronto. Chris Johnston recently reported that there’s no need to worry as he put the odds of a Nylander deal getting done at around 90%. Dreger doesn’t seem so sure.

He notes that Toronto feels comfortable at an eight-year maximum, probably in the $9.75 million range. Nylander’s play is easily pushing him into the $10 million per season conversation, maybe more. Dreger noted that based on the way Nylander playing, “…he could make a sound case that he’s worth more than that. He’d get a lot more than that on the open market.”

Latest News & Highlight

Dreger also notes that Nylander can feel comfortable knowing he gave the Leafs a chance to sign him, even if they choose not to meet him at his ask. The forward remained open to negotiating during the season, and everyone knew his playing well was problematic in terms of getting things done at an affordable number. Dreger suggested Nylander’s mentality may switch to, “I want to make big money because I’ve earned the right to see what that market is going to show me”. He added, “That’s his choice, and he can make that choice in the months ahead.”

What Will the Maple Leafs Do Now?

Dreger hints the Maple Leafs could have a clashing of opinions among ownership and management. He asks, what if the pressure on Brad Treliving becomes too intense? What if the consensus is, we can’t afford to lose this exceptional talent? If the season keeps rolling along and the team hasn’t yet found a way to retain him, a trade is the only likely solution.

That’s why Dreger asks who has to go so that Nylander can stay? That decision won’t necessarily affect this season’s roster, but it could have a lasting impact on the current players who are up for unrestricted free agency at the end of the year. That could mean Max Domi doesn’t return. Maybe Tyler Bertuzzi isn’t offer that long-term extension. Perhaps a player like Calle Jarnkrok is moved. What is Ilya Samsonov continues to struggle and is shipped out for a less expensive backup to Joseph Woll?

Where this goes could be a very interesting storyline to watch, especially if Nylander keeps scoring at the pace he’s on.