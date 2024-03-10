Oil Kings Look for Strong Finish to Comeback Season

Unfortunately, the Edmonton Oil Kings will not be making the playoffs this season as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with less than 10 games remaining on their schedule. A couple of positives have come out of this season though, as they have completely revamped the roster which looks much more poised to make the playoffs next season. They have a potential first-round NHL draft pick returning next season in Adam Jecho, and they have more than doubled their win total from last season. While the team only had 10 wins last season, they have now more than doubled that total.

The Oil Kings have utilized their call-ups as well, having had multiple young players affiliate to their team this season and have the opportunity to try their skills at a much higher level. Jager Gugyelka, Jack Toogood, Owen Mastroianni, Presley Kerner, and Joe Iginla have all had the opportunity to play at least a game with the Oil Kings this season, and all have a good chance at making the opening night roster next season. With the massive changes the Oil Kings went through at the trade deadline and with how well they have played with the new additions, they could crack the postseason in the 2024-25 season.

New Additions

The Oil Kings went all out at the Western Hockey League (WHL) trade deadline this season, shipping out Nathan Pilling, Carter Kowalyk, Vojtech Port, Rilen Kovacevic, and Mason Finley, and bringing in Gracyn Sawchyn, Andrej Tomasec, Lukas Sawchyn, Ismail Abougouche and Tracen Ashley. Lukas is the younger brother of Gracyn, and plays in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Chicago Steel, while Gracyn has his NHL rights owned by the Florida Panthers. There is hope that the Oil Kings could convince both brothers to play in the WHL together next season instead of just one, but time will tell what they both choose to do.

Abougouche has been a solid addition to the Oil Kings. He is a 2006-born left-shot defender and has established himself as a physical two-way player who projects to be a major part of the roster next season. While he only has one point in 14 games since joining the team, he has been a strong player on the defensive end and there is hope he can become a leader on the team down the road.

Ismail Abougouche, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit: Rick Elvin)

Tomasec had no points when the Oil Kings traded for him, but he has been given opportunities throughout the lineup. He has become a solid depth forward for the team, having scored two goals and adding one assist for three points through 21 games since the trade. He is also a 2006-born player. He is a right-shot forward from Zilina, Slovakia, and is another player who projects to be a solid asset and could be a full-time middle-six forward with the Oil Kings next season.

Ashley is a 2008-born right-shot defender from Calgary, Alberta who is currently playing in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) with the U17 Calgary IHA Prep team, where he has scored four goals and added six assists for 10 points through 30 games. He could make a splash at training camp next season, with an opportunity for him to make the team right out of the gate, but he’ll need a big summer and need to come in strong to beat out some competition. He is a strong player and has the skill to play at the WHL level, but the team may be leaning toward keeping him in the CSSHL for one more season.

Finally, the Sawchyn brothers. Gracyn has been insane since joining the Oil Kings, having scored nine goals and adding 24 assists for 33 points through 29 games since the trade, putting him up to 54 points through 46 games all season. Hopefully, the Oil Kings can get him back next season, because he will be a massive scoring threat and could help lead the team to the playoffs. His little brother, Lucas, seems to be planning to go the NCAA route and doesn’t seem interested in playing in the WHL. However, if he were to consider making the transition out of the USHL, the Oil Kings could have a stud on their hands, as he has scored four goals and added nine assists for 13 points through 48 games in his rookie season with the Steel.

Next Season Looks Promising

The Oil Kings have finished this season well, but fans could be in for a treat next season. Jecho is a projected first-round pick at the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft, but will likely return to the team after training camp. Gavin Hodnett is also expected to be drafted, with his projection sitting around the third to fourth round, and he will also likely come back after training camp. On top of Sawchyn likely returning, those three forwards could be a three-headed monster that takes the league by storm, and finally lifts the Oil Kings back into the playoff picture.

Adam Jecho, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit: Andy Devlin)

It’s fair to assume the Oil Kings will name a new captain in the offseason, as well as make some moves to improve their roster further, but the future looks very promising for them. There is some real hope from fans that next season could finally be the breakthrough they’ve been waiting for, and Edmonton hockey fans will have another successful team they can begin cheering for in the postseason again.

This season, they just need to finish strong. They should aim to win as many games as possible and build some momentum to finish out the season. Hopefully, they come back even stronger and can make a deep postseason run in the 2024-25 season.