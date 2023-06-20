Insider Believes Oilers Have Trade In Pocket for Kailer Yamamoto

With the NHL buyout window now open, discussions have arisen in Edmonton regarding potential players who may draw the attention of the general manager for a buyout. This option would allow the team to alleviate salary cap constraints in cases where a trade has not materialized or is unlikely. Amongst the players likely being considered, forward Kailer Yamamoto stands at the forefront of these deliberations.

Related: Oilers Ask Special Exec to Track Jonathan Toews’ Off-Season

While a buyout is not the optimal solution, it presents a feasible opportunity to save the Oilers $2.66 million this season, with a modest cap hit of $433K in year one and $533K in year two. Recognizing the potential for upgrades in the open market or through trades during the summer, it may be prudent to free up the aforementioned $2.6 million for acquiring another top-six forward.

Nevertheless, there exists an alternative path for the Oilers to explore.

Oilers Might Have a Trade For Yamamoto Already On the Table

On Monday’s edition of the DFO Rundown, Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor discussed the likelihood of other Canadian teams utilizing the buyout option this summer. Several players were mentioned as potential candidates, including Matt Murray of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Joel Armia, and Mike Hoffman of the Montreal Canadiens, and Yamamoto was in there too. Regarding Yamamoto specifically, Seravalli shared the insight that “My understanding is that the Oilers have a trade partner willing to acquire Yamamoto without any compensation,” suggesting that a buyout may ultimately prove unnecessary.

Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In other words, Holland has called around, done his homework, and has a trade on the table that he could take advantage of as a fallback plan to whatever else he might be thinking about doing. This would be big for Edmonton as it would alleviate $3.1 million worth of cap concerns without the need to take anything back.

Who Might That Trade Be With?

It wasn’t made clear who the Oilers have a potential deal with, but it would make sense that it’s a team that doesn’t have any cap concerns this coming season and has a need for offense. Among the most likely candidates might be Anaheim, Chicago, or Detroit. It’s possible that Carolina could be a team in the mix as they’ve taken on contracts from the Oilers before, but one has to wonder if they might be a little gunshy after the failed trade that was Jesse Puljujarvi this past season.

Any team that would be looking at Yamamoto is doing one of two things: either buying low and hoping the player returns to form and has another 20-goal season. Or, the plan is to take a contract with no real long-term expectations, but get a draft pick or prospect out of the deal.

Oilers Have to Weigh the Cost to Move Yamamoto

For Holland, there are two big factors at play here. First, what is the cost associated with moving Yamamoto without retaining any salary? While the player might have value, a sweetener is probably involved in the deal. Second, can the Oilers get better value out of a buyout than giving up too big a sweetener?

Latest News & Highlights

If it’s going to take a second or third-round pick to move Yamamoto’s contract, an argument can be made that the Oilers are better off with a buyout. Keep the pick and eat the $970K for two seasons. It will sting this year, but as the cap goes up, that hit to the books and the cap will be marginal. At the same time, if the team that has worked something out with Holland is willing to do the deal for future considerations, he’s likely to pull the trigger.

And, no, the Oilers probably don’t want anything back in return for the player. The most logical move is to get the space and move the contract, using that money in other areas and freeing up a roster spot.