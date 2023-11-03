Oilers News & Rumors: Brown, Gagner, Kane, Lavoie

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the team failed to mount a comeback on Thursday night versus the Dallas Stars. It was a solid effort with 50 shots on net, but mistakes and lapses in defense ultimately cost the team. The loss is bad, but a potential injury to Connor Brown is worse. The bright spots were Evander Kane and Sam Gagner.

What happens if Brown is out? Can the Oilers find a replacement? Is this the opportunity Raphael Lavoie needs?

Sam Gagner Almost Plays Hero

In a gripping comeback bid, Sam Gagner showcased unparalleled determination, leading the Edmonton Oilers in an intense battle against the Dallas Stars. Gagner’s return to the NHL for the Oilers was nothing short of extraordinary. He netted two goals, fired five shots on target, played 13 minutes, delivered three hits, and dominated faceoffs with an impressive 5-1 ratio. His performance was said to have gotten the kind of reaction insider Rogers Place typically reserved for the playoffs.

Gagner’s first goal of the season came in the third period, narrowing the deficit to just two. Undeterred, he struck again minutes later, trimming the margin to a solitary goal. Fueled by Gagner’s relentless spirit, the Oilers pressed vigorously in the dying moments, bombarding Stars’ goaltender Scott Wedgewood with an astounding 50 shots, including 26 attempts in the third period alone.

While the Oilers didn’t win, the hope is that Gagner’s performance was enough to motivate others on the team. How can stars put in half effort when they see a 34-year-old on two replaced hips doing what he did?

How Long Is Connor Brown Out?

Meanwhile, the Oilers might have to cope without Connor Brown after he left Thursday night’s game due to a suspected lower-body injury. Not much is known about the severity of his injury, but the incident occurred in the second period when Brown pushed off following a faceoff, forcing him out of the remainder of the game.

Until an official update from the organization, speculation lingers regarding the next steps for the Oilers. There is understandable concern about whether this problem is connected to the 29-year-old’s previous anterior cruciate ligament injury, which limited him to four games last season following surgery. If he’s out long-term, the timing is mind-blowing considering Brown was one game away from a $3.25 million performance bonus. And, there’s not a lot the Oilers can do with the cap space if Brown goes on LTIR.

Is This Raphael Lavoie’s Opportunity?

Some fans were disappointed when it was learned Raphael Lavoie might stay in the AHL after Adam Erne was placed on waivers. Gagner got the call instead. Now, if Brown is out, this could be Lavoie’s opportunity. The bigger issue for Lavoie was bringing him up and playing him in limited minutes on the fourth line. If he takes Brown’s spot, he would get decent minutes and put in a spot where he could succeed.

Raphael Lavoie, Edmonton Oilers, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He recently said an in interview, “The goal isn’t to get to the MHL as quick as possible. It is to stay in the NHL as long as possible.” If replaces Brown on a short-term stint, it’s not exactly what he wants, but it will be opportunity to prove he can stay. He did also say he would be happy playing only a handful of minutes if it meant that he was in Edmonton.

Evander Kane Getting Hot

Fortunately for the Oilers, while Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl seem to be going through some kind of offensive slump, Evander Kane is starting to pick up his play. There was some early chatter that he was regressing, but in the last four games he’s got four points, including three goals.

Kane is also become a go-to guy for the media, not afraid to talk about what’s going on with the team, both when things are good and when they’re bad. His leadership is becoming quite evident and the hope is he can stay productive when the other stars start finding their stride again.