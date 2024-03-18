Oilers News & Rumors: Desharnais, Ungar, Campbell, Bouchard

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is news as it pertains to Vincent Desharnais’ injury situation. Meanwhile, the Oilers have signed Connor Ungar to an entry-level deal. How is Jack Campbell doing in the AHL? Finally, are fans being unfair to Evan Bouchard after an unfortunate overtime goal that cost them a win against the Colorado Avalanche?

Desharnais Skating At Practice Despite a Broken Finger

Oilers’ defenseman Vincent Desharnais was on the ice for practice Monday despite the broken finger he suffered in a fight with Josh Mason on Saturday. Desharnais did not return for the third period of that game and head coach Kris Knoblauch said that Desharnais would be evaluated. That he was on the ice and shooting is a good sign.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Leon Draisaitl

The Oilers may opt to sit Desharnais for a couple of games and get Troy Stecher into the lineup as a precautionary measure. Still, the fact he’s not even missing a single practice not only speaks to his toughness but the potential positive that his injury isn’t serious. Desharnais has taken huge strides this season and earned a regular spot in the rotation.

Oilers Sign Connor Ungar

The Oilers signed goaltender Connor Ungar to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Ungar posted a 20-6-0 record for Brock University this past season. He had a 2.15 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.

☑️ SIGNED ☑️



The #Oilers have inked goaltender Connor Ungar to a two-year entry-level contract. The Calgary native played for the @BrockBadgers this past season, posting a 20-6-0 record, 2.15 GAA & .932 SV%. He'll report to the @Condors.



📰 https://t.co/7nVK91udrU — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 18, 2024

This was a wise signing by the Oilers and offers them some prospect depth at the goaltender position. Olivier Rodrigue and Ryan Fanti are set to become RFAs, while Calvin Pickard is a pending UFA. The Oilers still have Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell after this season, but it’s not clear yet what’s going to happen with Campbell’s contract situation.

Campbell Has Gotten Hot for Bakersfield

Speaking of Campbell, he has won six of his last seven games with two shutouts in his past four with Bakersfield. Since Nov. 21, he has a 15-8-0 record, a 2.48 GAA, and .926 save percentage. It’s fair to argue that Campbell has found his groove in the American Hockey League. He was named the team’s Player of the Week.

As for what this means for the playoffs, it gives the Oilers options. His recent performances should instill some confidence in Oilers fans that if he were to be recalled later this season, they could expect improved results compared to his earlier stint in October.

Evan Bouchard UnfairlyTaking Heat

Fans have been quick to jump all over Evan Bouchard for the overtime play on Saturday that saw the Avalanche score with one second left in the five-minute OT. It was a lapse by both Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl for not playing until the whistle, and hopefully, a serious lesson learned.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fans who are calling him out for the play should give their heads a shake. Yes, it was a mistake. It’s never wise to give a player like Nathan MacKinnon any breathing room. This doesn’t suddenly make Bouchard a bad player. The positives far outweigh the negatives when he’s on the ice. Fans should also give credit to MacKinnon. If you look at that play closely, he kicks the puck from his skate to his stick and then feeds an incredible, on-the-tape backhand pass to Lehkonen for the winner. There are a handful of players in the NHL that can make that play.

The worst thing an Oilers fan can do is overreact to one play in the dying seconds of one game. Instead, be thankful that it happened in the regular season when the Oilers picked up a point. If this were a playoff game, the reaction would be more understandable.