Alex Ovechkin on Cusp of 19th Consecutive 20-Goal Season

With less than 20 games left in the 2023-24 season, the Washington Capitals are hoping to make a final push for the last wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With the team focused on returning to the postseason, captain Alex Ovechkin is on the cusp of his 19th consecutive 20-goal season. Through 63 games this season, Ovechkin has scored 19 goals with 16 games remaining in the regular season.

Ovechkin has had a bit slower of a campaign having only 50 points and sitting second on the Capitals in points. He is on pace to match his career-low goal total, which came in the 2020-21 season, at 24. At the time of this article, Ovechkin sits at 841 career goals which is only 53 behind the record held by Wayne Gretzky, who had 894 in his career.

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ovechkin has had nine 50-goal campaigns throughout his career and has proven himself to be one of, if not the best Capitals player of all time. While he is nearing the end of his long hockey career, he continues to push toward the goal record he has been chasing since it became possible to reach back in the 2021-22 season. While another 50-goal season would have helped push Ovechkin toward the record, his slow start to the 2023-24 season will prolong his chase for the record.

What’s Next for the Capitals?

Ovechkin could be the first player in NHL history to break the 900-goal plateau, as he is only 59 goals away with three seasons left on his current contract. He will be looking for his 20th goal of the season tonight (March 18) when the Capitals face off against the Calgary Flames and hope they can continue making a push for the final playoff spot in the East.