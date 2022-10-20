Oilers News & Rumors: Foegele, Chychrun, Holloway, Retro Jersey

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Warren Foegele has commented on his name being out there in trade rumors. Meanwhile, the Oilers are trying to bounce back from two-straight losses and get off to a better start while helping out their goaltenders. Do the Oilers need to make a trade if they don’t take advantage of this friendly home ice schedule to start the season? Finally, the team’s retro reverse jerseys have been unveiled and there’s a reaction to the organization’s new streaming service, Oilers+.

Warren Foegele on Trade Talks

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic had a chance to talk with Warren Foegele about his off-season training and helping the team this season. When asked if he’d heard his name out there in trade rumors over the summer, Foegele knew there was talk but wasn’t overly stressed about it.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He noted:

I’m in a Canadian market. After one loss you guys are making noise. I’m definitely well aware of that. Being from Toronto, growing up you hear people make noise. I only worry about what my teammates think of me, what my coaches think of me and what management thinks of me. The only thing I can control is how I play and the feedback that they give me. source – ‘Warren Foegele Q&A: Trade rumours, Oilers’ forward depth, Ryan McLeod friendship’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 10/20/2022

Foegele had a strong preseason but missed the start of the campaign. He’s looking to get back on track and help the Oilers depth forwards, who haven’t really put much up on the board in the first three games.

Oilers Defensive Issues

With a 1-2 record to start the season, it’s important to remember that this team is far from being in trouble. At the same time, it is important that the club take advantage of this friendly homestand they were given to start the year. Tough teams are coming into the building and life won’t get easier when the Oilers hit the road.

The biggest issues seem to be the defensive breakdowns at times during the game. That has led some to wonder if the Oilers need to make a trade sooner than later and if the blue line as constructed is good enough. Markus Niemelainen is already up with the team and the Oilers are running 11-7 to ensure the minutes are evenly spread out.

Latest News & Highlights

Jakob Chychrun’s name will continually be linked to the Oilers until he’s either traded elsewhere or Edmonton starts winning. It’s hard to judge the Oilers’ goaltending issues when the defense has been putrid at times in front of their starters.

Holloway Will Not Play Thursday vs the Hurricanes

After taking a huge hit in the game against Buffalo, forward Dylan Holloway is out for Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Head coach Jay Woodcroft updated the media on what he knew of Holloway’s condition and said, “I did see him and he seemed to be in good spirits. He had a cut on his nose.”

The good news is that it doesn’t seem to be something that will keep him out long. If it is concussion-related, it’s hard to put a timeline on a return.

Oilers Retro Reverse Jerseys

Like all of the 32 teams in the NHL, the Oilers unveiled their Reverse Retro jersey on Thursday. Going with the Todd McFarlane oil drop and wheel from the earlier 2000s, it’s among the handful of looks that are quite different from the team’s regular logo. As it was in 2001, the fan base is again quite split on the new-look jerseys.

A classic updated for a new era in Oil Country.



Introducing our @adidas Reverse Retro 2022. #reverseretro



Available 11.15#LetsGoOilers x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/Wblm36OGFh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 20, 2022

Oilers+ Streaming Service

The new streaming service introduced by the Oilers is also getting a mixed reaction from fans. A great number of people are actually quite upset that the team is introducing another way to suck money out of the fan base, charging $5-$10 per month for content that some feel they should be getting for free. Others understand that it’s the team’s content, they own it and they should be able to make money off of delivering it to fans who clearly have an interest.

The only advice I can offer: if you don’t like it, don’t buy it or subscribe to it. What the Oilers are offering on Oilers+ is not essential to your viewing this season’s games. The same goes for a $55 combo of two hamburgers, two pops, and two bags of chips: you can always eat elsewhere before the game starts.