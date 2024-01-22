Oilers News & Rumors: Perry, Erne Campbell, Holloway, Deadline

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Corey Perry has signed with the team and will be speaking with the media after practice on Monday. He was on the ice for the Oilers and it will be intriguing to see how quickly the team gets him in and what corresponding moves they need to make to their roster for him to get into the lineup. Meanwhile, Jack Campbell seems to have found his game with the Bakersfield Condors. Is a call-up to the Oilers happening anytime soon? Dylan Holloway has returned from injury and he looked good in his one game back. Finally,

Corey Perry At Practice After Signing With Oilers

In a move that bolsters their forward depth and add Stanley Cup pedigree to their lineup, the Oilers have officially signed Corey Perry. The 38-year-old right-winger was on the ice with the team on Monday morning and it’s been announced that he will speak with the media after practice with GM Ken Holland.

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

His deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $775K plus performance bonuses. As per CapFriendly he can earn and additional $325,000 if he reaches 10 games played ($225K), wins the second-round of the playoffs ($50K) while playing in 50% of Round 2 games, or 50% of the total of Round 1 & 2 games, and another $50k if he does the same in Round 3.

Perry will wear number 90.

To make room for Perry, the Oilers have placed forward Adam Erne on waivers.

Jack Campbell Playing Well in Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Condors shared in a Monday Twitter post, ‘The Soup has been piping hot.’ Now boasting an 8-3-0 record, accompanied by a 2.66 goals-against average and an impressive .921 save percentage, Jack Campbell appears to have hit his stride in the AHL. While a call back up to the Edmonton Oilers may still be a distant prospect, especially with the Oilers on a 13-game winning streak, this recent success is undoubtedly positive news for both the player and the team.

Initially, Campbell’s presence in Bakersfield posed a distraction. But, both the club and the goaltender have turned things around. In his first three starts, Campbell faced significant challenges, allowing a total of 13 goals and posting a lackluster .819 save percentage. Ultimately, the team turned to Olivier Rodrigue as the starter, seeking stability in net.” Now, he’s back in the net and the Condors are winning.

The Oilers will likely keep him in the AHL for the next while, especially because bringing him back up could necessitate placing Calvin Pickard on waivers. The Oilers don’t likely want to risk losing him as he’s been more than they could have hoped for in a backup role.

Dylan Holloway Back in Oilers Lineup

Dylan Holloway returned to the lineup for the Oilers this weekend and played well in limited minutes. Edmonton is trying him out as a depth center and the results in his game against the Calgary Flames was solid. He could have had a couple of assists as he set up his linemates for some Grade A chances they didn’t finish.

If Holloway can produce, this is a great plus for Edmonton. Essentially, the Oilers have added two forwards to the depth of their roster without giving up any assets. If both Perry and Holloway contribute, it could free Edmonton up to use their first-round pick at the trade deadline to do something beyond acquire a forward. Better yet, they might not need to move that first-rounder at all if the depth steps up and the goaltending can manage as is.