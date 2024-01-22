Canadiens Loan Justin Barron to AHL & Waive Mitchell Stephens

The Montreal Canadiens have made a pair of roster moves leading up to their Jan. 23 contest against the Ottawa Senators. Defenseman Justin Barron has been loaned to the American Hockey League (AHL) to join the Laval Rocket, while forward Mitchell Stephens has been placed on waivers.

Barron, 22, has played in 41 out of the Canadiens’ 46 games this season, where he has six goals, six assists, and a minus-4 rating. Overall, he has provided some offense from the point but has only had one assist over his last 13 games.

Justin Barron, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This is the first time this season that Barron will be playing with Laval. He appeared in 25 games for the AHL squad last season, posting seven goals and 16 points. The Canadiens hope that this demotion to the AHL helps him regain some of his confidence.

This Barron loan may be an indicator that defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic is nearing a return to the lineup. Perhaps even Arber Xhekaj could receive a call-up in the upcoming days. In either scenario, changes are coming to the Canadiens’ blue line with this roster move.

Stephens, on the other hand, was called up by the Canadiens in early December and was a mainstay in their bottom six before this waiver placement. In 23 games with the Canadiens during his call-up, he had two goals, one assist, and a plus-2 rating.

If Stephens clears waivers, he will provide the Rocket’s forward group with a big boost. In 16 games with Laval before being called up to the Canadiens this season, he had three goals and 12 points.

Teams looking to add a depth forward at a low price could consider taking a flier on Stephens. In 95 career NHL games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, and Canadiens, he has five goals and 16 points.