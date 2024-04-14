3 Prospects Who Could Crack Oilers’ 2024-25 Roster

The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for a playoff run after one of the most interesting seasons in recent history. After a start riddled with issues that led to a coaching change, a fresh face between the pipes, and new systems, the Oilers have bounced back and found themselves in a strong position with just three games remaining in the regular season. As they sit second in the Pacific Division at the time of this article, the Oilers won’t be shifting their focus onto next season until the conclusion of the postseason, but eventually, they will have to. With that, here are three Oilers prospects who could crack the 2024-25 opening night roster.

Raphael Lavoie

The first prospect who deserves an opportunity next season is forward Raphael Lavoie. His production at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Bakersfield Condors over the past two seasons is enough to prove he should be getting a look in the NHL. He earned a seven-game stint with the Oilers this season after several injuries gave him an opportunity, but he didn’t play much in those games and wasn’t able to register a point.

Raphael Lavoie, Bakersfield Condors (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

This season with the Condors, Lavoie has scored 27 goals and added 22 assists for 49 points through 63 games and was named an AHL All-Star. At 23 years old, Lavoie’s 6-foot-4, 216-pound frame should be something the Oilers look to take advantage of next season. He has a strong two-way game and isn’t afraid to be physical when needed; he needs a chance to show that he can translate his game to the NHL level. While the Oilers likely won’t be big spenders this offseason, they should be giving Lavoie every chance to make the team out of training camp and give him a shot in the top six if he starts the season strong.

Beau Akey

The Oilers drafted Beau Akey in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at 56th overall after a strong season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). As a defenceman, his ability to produce offensively while maintaining a strong defensive game has made him one of the Oilers’ most enticing prospects, and he has a big future ahead of him. While he will be a strong producer at the NHL level one day, there is a chance he will have a strong training camp next season and put the Oilers in a position where they won’t have a choice but to take him on the opening night roster.

While the Oilers may end up choosing to give him one more season of development outside of the NHL, he could shock everyone and earn a nine-game stint before being sent back. At training camp last season, Akey stood out as one of the best defenders who had confidence against bigger players, and his play with the Colts this season proves he has continued to develop into a future star. While nothing is ever guaranteed, I would expect Akey to earn a nine-game stint next season before going back to the OHL, as long as he has a strong training camp and has bounced back from the injury he has been nursing this season.

Xavier Bourgault

The third player who could surprisingly crack the opening night roster next season is forward Xavier Bourgault. At 21 years old, Bourgault has played well at the AHL level but has slowed down a bit this season. Through 52 games, he has scored seven goals and added 11 assists for 18 points. In the 2022-23 season, Bourgault had scored 13 goals and added 21 assists for 34 points through 62 games. Despite the drop in offensive production, Bourgault has continued to play a solid two-way game consistently. If he has a strong training camp and fine-tunes some things over the summer, he could squeak onto the roster as a bottom-six forward to start the season.

The Oilers should be able to have a deep playoff run this season and continue their success into the 2024-25 season. While it’s not going to be a focus just yet, the Oilers will soon need to choose who they’re going to run with next season, and these three all have a chance to be in the big leagues. Hopefully, the Oilers can win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 in 34 years, carry the momentum into the 2024-25 season, and make another deep run with at least one of these three prospects.