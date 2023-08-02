Oilers Should Consider Jujhar Khaira Reunion

The Edmonton Oilers need to focus on re-signing restricted free agent (RFA) Evan Bouchard. With that being said, they still have some holes in their bottom six that need filling but with a tight cap situation, they don’t have many options. They can’t pursue a big-name free agent, so a player on a two-way contract or a cheap one-way deal is their best-case scenario at this point.

Related: 3ICE – Eddie Matsushima Pumped For Opportunity To Play

One player who remains in free agency and will be looking for a cheap contract is former Oiler Jujhar Khaira. He was never a top-six forward by any means during his first tenure in Oil Country, but he quickly became a fan favorite and played a solid depth role with the team. Some injury troubles have caused him to be on the outside looking in this offseason, but there’s no reason the Oilers shouldn’t take a chance on him.

Khaira’s Career So Far

Khaira is a 28-year-old left-wing/center from Surrey, British Columbia who most recently played with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was drafted by the Oilers in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft after two standout seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Prince George Spruce Kings. Over two seasons with the Spruce Kings, he scored 39 goals and added 82 assists for 121 points through 112 games which comes out to a 1.08 points per game average.

Jujhar Khaira, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Khaira got his first taste of NHL action during the 2015-16 season with the Oilers after spending time in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Everett Silvertips for one season and then grinding his way through the American Hockey League (AHL) playing for the Oklahoma City Barons, who are now the Bakersfield Condors. In 59 games with the Silvertips during the 2013-14 season, he scored 16 goals and added 27 assists for 43 points.

While his offensive abilities never transferred to the NHL level, Khaira was able to establish a different style of game as a grinder/power forward in the Oilers’ bottom-six forward group. He could still be trusted to produce 10-15 points a season but was mainly relied upon to bring physicality and be an off-ice leader in the dressing room. He signed a two-year deal with the Blackhawks at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Latest News & Highlights

In two seasons with the Blackhawks, Khaira played 78 games scoring nine goals and adding eight assists for 17 points. He was still showing signs of being a solid depth player at the NHL level, but it’s been a tough battle as he’s dealt with concussion issues in recent seasons.

What’s Next for Khaira & What Would It Cost to Bring Him In?

This late into free agency, Khaira is likely going to end up on a professional tryout (PTO) contract with a team that decides to give him a shot. In terms of finding more depth pieces they want to sign, he should be a player they look at if he’s willing to accept a PTO. He is familiar with the Oilers and the team is familiar with him; he’d have to play the same role he did in the past which I don’t think he’d have an issue with since he plays it well.

If Khaira earns a contract with the Oilers, it will likely be at $775,000 on a one-year deal, which is solid for a player of his caliber. He can be trusted to play anywhere within the bottom six and will provide some much-needed internal competition that’ll lead to strengthened play from everyone in the lineup. If the Oilers have the chance to get this done, they should.