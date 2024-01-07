Oilers’ Trade Strategy May Shift if Holloway Succeeds at Center

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Dylan Holloway made strides in his development before being injured on Nov. 13. During the Oilers’ early-season struggles, there were nights when his motor was relentless, making him one of the few early positives, even if he wasn’t scoring. The 22-year-old was activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) recently, and he was loaned to the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the intention of him catching up to game speed, and there’s a deliberate focus from the Oilers for him to play at center with the Condors.

That said, Oilers’ colour commentator Bob Stauffer has mentioned a few times on the “Oilers Now” show that the team will likely add a couple of players by the end of the regular season and if Holloway succeeds in transitioning from the wing to the center, he’ll help the team’s decision-making process and bring much-needed clarity to their trade needs as the deadline approaches.

Holloway Succeeding at Center Can Change Oilers’ Trade Priorities

With Stauffer stating that Edmonton will likely add a couple of players before the end of the regular season, it raises questions about which areas the team feels they need to upgrade on. Upgrading in net from Calvin Pickard is the obvious one. Adding another veteran defenceman could be another option, and exploring a trade to upgrade the third-line center position aligns with the views expressed by TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, as mentioned on the “Got Yer Back” podcast.

Oilers forward Warren Foegele and natural centerman Ryan McLeod are playing lights out as Leon Draisaitl’s wingers in the top six. Hypothetically, if they become regular fixtures on the second line, the team will need to fill the hole left by McLeod at the 3C spot, and some feel the team should upgrade that position in general. Currently, Derek Ryan has filled that position, and while he’s handling the role adequately, there’s a potential concern about his lack of footspeed being exposed later in the season and into the playoffs.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

That said, Holloway plays a significant role here with the potential to reshape trade needs later this season if he succeeds as a centerman, and the perfect scenario is that he puts up points down the middle in the AHL, plays a responsible defensive game, and gets recalled to Edmonton full of confidence and seamlessly fills the 3C position.

Also, according to PuckPedia, the Oilers are on track to fit a cap hit of $2.79 million by the trade deadline without making any trades. If Holloway pans out down the middle, instead of allotting that cap hit towards another centerman, their entire focus can be towards upgrading in net or on the blue line.

The #LetsGoOilers activated Holloway from LTIR & sent him down.



They used $202K of LTIR.



They now have $609K Projected Cap Space w/ 21 players; can fit $1.1M annual cap hit today or $2.79M at deadline.https://t.co/OxvrFjZ3gV — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 3, 2024

Should that occur, imagine the sheer annoyance and tenacity of a third line featuring the physical Evander Kane, the speedy Holloway, and the gritty Connor Brown if each of them played to their full potential. They can check, get on the scoreboard, and be a downright physical nuisance in a playoff battle.

Holloway’s MVP & Dominant Seasons Came While Playing at Center

The idea of Holloway making a seamless shift to the Oilers’ third-line center and excelling may be considered a stretch to some, but it’s worth noting that his most significant achievements in hockey have been when he played as a centerman. In 2019, he was named the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s (AJHL) MVP and also took home the honours of Canadian Junior Hockey League Player of the Year, and he also did so playing down the middle.

In his freshman season playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), he primarily played as a winger, recording 17 points in 35 games, but he exploded the next season, tallying 35 points in 23 games. What changed? His head coach at the time and former NHL player, Tony Granato, moved him to center. The Athletics’ Daniel Nugent-Bowman wrote about that transition in 2022, saying:

“Granato moved him from wing back to his natural centre position in that second season and played him in most situations. Holloway went from treading water to excelling, Granato felt.” – Daniel Nugent-Bowman (from “Dylan Holloway Resumes Road to Oilers After Frustrating Injury Interruption: I’m Just so Excited to Play,” The Athletic, 01/22/22).

Nugent-Bowman also added that as a centerman, Holloway learned how to get open in the offensive zone and worked smarter, and as a result, he was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist as a top collegiate player, but unfortunately lost to teammate Cole Caufield during the 2020-21 campaign.

That said, the recurring theme in Holloway’s most successful hockey seasons is him playing center, and it makes logical sense. The Oilers’ forward has impressive skating ability for a big man, and as a centerman, he wouldn’t be restricted from just skating up and down the wing — he’d have the freedom to roam around the ice, which could result in him being more engaged and could equal better point production. To add to that, before being drafted, Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting, compared him to Jonathan Toews. Obviously, Holloway won’t get near Toew’s level, but early signs showed his potential would likely be reached while playing as a centerman.

Holloway was expected to play his first game with the Condors on Jan. 5th; however, a water main break at Pechanga Arena in San Diego led to the postponement of the weekend games. Oilers’ fans will now have to wait until Jan. 12th to catch a glimpse and assess his potential as a future centerman in Edmonton.

Do you think Holloway can be a long-term solution as the Oilers’ third-line centerman? Have your say in the comments below!