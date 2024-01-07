Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Jones, Nylander & Defensive Symbiosis

The Toronto Maple Leafs were looking for a win to end their three-game Western road trip on a solid note, and they got it convincingly, beating the struggling San Jose Sharks by a score of 4-1. The Maple Leafs’ win extended the Sharks’ losing streak to a sad 11 games and pushed Toronto’s small winning streak to three games.

Once again, the Maple Leafs’ standout player was William Nylander, who added to his offensive numbers by scoring two goals and adding an assist. However, the win also can be attributed to the team’s solid defensive efforts and Martin Jones’s goaltending.

Item 1: The Symbiosis Between Goalie and Team Defense

After six seasons of covering the Maple Leafs, I’ve learned that there’s a symbiotic relationship between an NHL goalie and the team defense in front of him. A goalie relies on a solid defensive structure to limit opponents’ scoring chances, while strong goaltending provides the defense with the confidence to react to the dynamic action on the ice. The goalie is the last line of defense; however, the team’s overall defensive efforts create a cohesive unit.

On this three-game road trip, the symbiosis worked well for the Maple Leafs. Jones has looked like Superman over his last three games, but his defense has allowed him the space to do so. Last night, he made 23 saves to stifle the Sharks’ offense. In general, however, it’s looking as if the entire team has become more committed to tightening up and limiting opponents’ chances. Part of that is Jones’ stellar play. However, it also is part of the relationship between his play in goal and the team defense in front of him.

Jones has been solid in his California homecoming. Last night, against his former Sharks, he won his third game on this trip. For his significant impact, Jones has certainly earned praise from his head coach, Sheldon Keefe, who lauded his outstanding contributions. His shutout against the Los Angeles Kings three games ago was the 30th of his career.

In his last three games, Jones has allowed only two goals on 83 shots. That’s an impressive .976 save percentage. He’s been remarkably consistent. What a bonus he’s been for the Maple Leafs.

Item 2: William Nylander’s Hot Streak Continues with 6 Points in 3 Games

William Nylander had another strong game, scoring two goals and adding an assist. He has now scored 21 goals this season. Both goals came in the third period, which pushed him to six points (four goals, two assists) in his past three games.

His first goal was one he’s been scoring more recently – a wrist shot to the goalie’s blocker side from the right circle. His second goal might have been more impressive because it showed how speedy he was – both in his thinking and in his doing. He had a quick back-and-forth in front of the Sharks’ goalie with John Tavares; however, Mackenzie Blackwood made a great initial stop. Then, somehow, Nylander managed to bank in a shot from below the goal line. His ability to think and react quickly might be a seldom-discussed aspect of his great play this season.

With his current total of 54 points, Nylander is now sitting in fifth on the NHL scoring list, trailing Artemi Panarin and David Pastrnak by only a single point for third place. By the way, all this is more reason for Maple Leafs fans to take the time to vote for him as an All-Star. His play has become a driving force for the Maple Leafs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After the Maple Leafs swept their three-game California road trip, they now stand at 20-10-7 overall. On the trip, Auston Matthews scored his first game-winning goal of the season. Jones looked great in the net, and Nylander kept on scoring.

Jones, who previously played for San Jose from 2015-21, has given the team the confidence it needs to keep winning. Wouldn’t it be funny (as in odd funny) if, after all the goalie kerfuffle, the 33-year-old veteran (who was only signed as goalie insurance and passed through waivers early in the season) became the goalie who helped the Maple Leafs get into the postseason?