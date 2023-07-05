Panthers Roster Might Be Missing Ekblad & Montour for a While

The Florida Panthers’ magical playoff run came to a depressing end. Last month, they would drop the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights by a series score of four games to one.

With that in mind, Florida must bolster their lineup to get back to the big stage. During their playoff run, many players suffered brutal injuries that they tried to play through, most notably defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, who might not be on the roster when the 2023-24 season begins in October.

Ekblad’s Laundry List of Injuries

The 2015 Calder Trophy winner in Ekblad suffered the most injuries on the roster in the 2023 Postseason, including a dislocated shoulder, a broken foot, a torn oblique, and he had to pass a concussion test.

Aaron Ekblad had eight points (two goals, six assists) through 20 games this postseason with the Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This just shows how much of a different breed hockey players are. Although playing through injuries of that magnitude is foolish and could cause further damage, it is commendable that an individual is still willing to lace up the skates for his team.

Montour’s Crazy Playoff Experience

Montour had one of the wackiest playoff experiences of anyone. He played through a torn labrum that will need three months of recovery after surgery on June 14. In addition, he had to fly home after Game 1 of the Cup Final to see the birth of his new son, Kai, and then fly out for Game 2.

Brandon Montour holds the Florida Panthers franchise record for most points in a single postseason by a defenseman with 13 (eight goals, five assists) through 21 games (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The reaction from his son once he is told that story would be one for the ages.

Florida’s New Defense

During the first couple of days of free agency, general manager Bill Zito focused on defense. After losing Marc Staal and Radko Gudas, management focused on rebuilding their blue line, as opposed to just replacing those two.

The Panthers acquired Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Nico Mikkola, Mike Reily, and Dmitry Kulikov and gave a qualifying offer to Lucas Carlsson. This could mean they need depth at the position, as Montour and Ekblad could be out longer than previously predicted

LTIR is a Possibility

The Panthers now have a little over $300,000 in cap space, but they might need to land another fish. If Montour and Ekblad are out for a while, they could be placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). If that were to happen, it would free up $11.8 million in cap space, which is more than enough to land a big piece.

Zito is interested in trading for another defenseman in Calgary Flames’ Noah Hanafin. If they make the LTIR move, bringing him in would be much more likely.

Are the Injuries That Bad?

We already know that Montour will require surgery for his torn oblique. On the other hand, it is unknown what kind of procedure will be needed for Ekblad. But it looks more likely that the two won’t be ready for the season opener this season.

“It’s not an excuse … These guys gave everything that they had,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice on the injuries throughout the lineup in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Regardless of what happens, they earned the rest they’re getting as they played their absolute hearts out this postseason. When they make their triumphant return, the goal will remain the same. That is to get the Florida Panthers their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.