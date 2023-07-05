Devils Can Look at Two Ex-Devils to Fill Needs

The 2023 offseason is going in favor of the New Jersey Devils. Locking up Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, and Erik Haula ensures important skill and veteran presence will be a part of the team for the foreseeable future. However, with the departure of forwards Jesper Boqvist, Miles Wood, and Yegor Sharangovich, the bottom six needs to be filled. Specifically, the Devils’ third line featured the most mix of players and now is filled with questions.

Free Agency, trades, and filling the holes internally are all options that the Devils can look at. With around $5.6 million left in cap space, options are limited with who they can spend on. Furthermore, defenseman Kevin Bahl was offered a qualifying offer, meaning that the amount they can spend on another piece will be less than $5.6 million.

The top six will be an impressive mix of Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Tyler Toffoli, and Dawson Mercer. Therefore, any additional forward acquired will not be very costly and will play on the bottom half of the lineup. There are still options available, and specifically, three ex-Devils can reunite with New Jersey to fill the team’s needs.

Adam Henrique

Former fan favorite and 2012 Game 6 overtime hero, Adam Henrique has been involved with trade rumors for about a year. The 33-year-old was drafted 82nd overall in 2008 by New Jersey. He played 455 games scoring 122 goals and 135 assists for the Devils before being traded to Anaheim Ducks in the 2017-2018 season. In Anaheim, he played 375 games scoring 117 goals and 105 assists. Now, the Ducks and Henrique have one more season on their current contract. Due to the Ducks’ current state, the Brantford native is not as useful to the organization as before. Therefore, a reunion with the Devils could be helpful for New Jersey and Henrique.

Most recently, David Pagnotta shared, “on the trade talk front, some chatter picking up involving Ducks forward Adam Henrique. He’s now in the final year of his contract. He has a 10-team no-trade list.” (From @TheFourthPeriod on Twitter, 7/1/23) The Devils recently signed Haula to a 3-year extension, but both Haula and Henrique have experience playing on the wings. Furthermore, Henrique is still a good player and will be a solid addition to the bottom six.

Adam Henrique: underrated. Would be an interesting pickup for somebody, especially with retention. pic.twitter.com/byd0r8McU8 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 9, 2023

In the 2022-23 season, he scored 22 goals and 16 assists in 62 games played. New Jersey could afford his contract if the Ducks retained 50%, making his cap hit $2,912,500. Lastly, Henrique and Devils fans have a special love for one another. Annual videos and photos are shared from both sides of the famous “Henrique, it’s over,” spectacle on May 25th. Those three words will be remembered forever in Devils’ history, and a reunion with Henrique is sure to put a smile on most Devils fans.

Zach Parise

Around 11 years ago, Devils captain Zach Parise made a decision that would break Devils fans’ hearts. He signed a 13-year, $98 million contracts with the Minnesota Wild. Fast forward 11 years, Parise is 38 years old, had his contract bought out by Minnesota, and coming off of a successful season with the New York Islanders. Parise scored 21 goals and 13 assists in 82 games played for New York in the 2022-23 season. Now, he is an unrestricted free agent who has yet to announce retirement and is deciding on his future. (From ‘Zach Parise mulling his Islanders and NHL future,’ New York Post, 04/30/2023)

Parise’s most recent contract with the Islanders was a 1-year, $1.5 million deal. With the Devils being in a better spot to contend for the Stanley Cup, the proximity to Long Island, and a spot for the left-winger, the deal could be beneficial for both sides.

Zach Parise, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another upside to the acquisition of Parise is his durability. In two seasons with the Islanders, he has yet to miss a regular season and playoff game. Playing in all 170 games since joining the Islanders. The Minnesota native could be used on the power play, and penalty kill when a spot is open and will be a strong veteran presence in the locker room.

Options From Within

The Devils have a limited amount of options left in free agency and trades due to cap space. Henrique and Parise are both low-risk options that will work with tight constraints. However, there are options that the Devils can look at that are already in the organization.

Nolan Foote, Binghamton Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nolan Foote, Alexander Holtz, and Graeme Clarke could excel in training camp and fill the spots in the bottom six. However, the Devils will already rely on rookie Luke Hughes and may be expecting too much from their young prospects. Playing an 82-game season and potential playoffs will take a toll on young players. Unfortunately, injuries are expected throughout the season, and depth is key to success.

Therefore, getting another cheap veteran presence that can add to the scoring will make New Jersey even more of a threat than it is with their current roster. Looking at one-year reunions with former fan favorites will be a beneficial place to fill the holes.