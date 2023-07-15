Penguins’ New-Look Bottom-Six a Big Upgrade Over 2022-23

The month of July has been busy for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they have been working to strengthen their roster. One of the team’s biggest problems last season was the lack of depth scoring. Kyle Dubas, president of hockey operations, has signed several players to the forward group this month to try and rectify this issue in 2023-24.

New and Improved Bottom Six?

The Penguins had a few different problems last season that kept them out of the playoffs, but the bottom six was a big one. At 5-on-5, the bottom six recorded 71 goals against and only 49 goals for. That can not happen again this season if the team plans to make it back to the playoffs. Dubas got right to work on July 1 when the free agency market opened, signing forwards Lars Eller, Matt Nieto and Noel Acciari.

Acciari was signed to a three-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $2 million. He is a physical player who is good on the penalty kill (PK). He can also be a contributor on offense. His time was split last season between the St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs, but in a total of 77 games, he scored 14 goals and had nine assists. Eller signed a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.45 million. He will also be a big help on the PK unit and is expected to slide in as the new third-line center. Nieto was given a two-year contract with an AAV of $900,000. He will bring some versatility to the bottom six as he is capable of playing either wing. He is not the most physical player on the ice; however, he has good speed and is an effective forechecker.

Lars Eller with the Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Besides the acquisitions on July 1, Dubas also signed two other veteran forwards this month. Vinnie Hinostroza signed a one-year contract that has a salary-cap hit of $775,000. In 26 games last season with the Buffalo Sabres, he scored two goals and had nine assists. At 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, he is not the most physical player, but he will be a reliable and consistent producer on offense. His quick release and playmaking abilities make up for whatever he may lack in size. He is also a good skater who can draw a lot of penalties. At 29 years old, he also adds some youth to the roster.

The Penguins also signed Andreas Johnsson to a one-year deal that has a cap hit of $800,000. He is an extremely versatile player who has the ability to easily slide into the lineup and contribute. He is a solid skater with good playmaking abilities. He is also a good passer and a good finisher. He will be a valuable depth player.

Has Dubas Improved the Depth?

There is no doubt the Penguins’ depth will be different this season, but will it be better? For now, Jeff Carter and Mikael Granlund still remain; however, Dubas has added some competitive, versatile players alongside them. He seems to have also addressed some special teams issues as several of the new forwards will be welcomed additions to the PK unit. There is also still the matter of forward Drew O’Connor, who is currently scheduled for a salary arbitration hearing on Aug. 4. O’Connor played in 46 games last season and scored five goals and had six assists. If the Penguins are able to reach an agreement with him he could also be a valuable depth player. It will definitely be a competitive training camp among the forwards, and fans will be anxious to see who makes the final cut.