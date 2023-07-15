Projecting Ottawa Senators’ 2023-24 Lineup

As the dust settles on the Ottawa Senators’ 2022-23 campaign, it’s time to look ahead and project their lineup for the upcoming season. Despite missing the playoffs, the Canadian Tire Centre squad displayed a more competitive edge than in previous seasons, albeit hindered by injuries to key players and inconsistent form early on.

As the organization focuses on the development of its young talent, two intriguing prospects, Jiri Smejkal and Nikolas Matinpalo, have recently signed one-year entry-level contracts, positioning themselves to challenge for roster spots in training camp.

However, general manager Pierre Dorion has already made several significant roster moves this summer, with Alex DeBrincat traded to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, and draft capital. He also signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and forward Zach MacEwen in unrestricted free agency.

As the Senators set their sights on playoff qualification, let’s delve into their projected lineup for the highly anticipated 2023-24 season.

Josh Norris’ Injury Return Will Spark Senators’ Offence

The Senators will rely on their top-six scoring threats in the season ahead, albeit supplemented by secondary scoring from their Shane Pinto-led third line:

Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brady Tkachuk Tim Stützle Claude Giroux Dominik Kubalik Josh Norris (IR) Brake Batherson Ridly Greig Shane Pinto Mathieu Joseph Parker Kelly Mark Kastelic Zach MacEwen



Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, coming off breakout seasons, will share top-line minutes alongside veteran forward Claude Giroux. Their impressive offensive production, each averaging over a point per game, will be crucial for the team’s success.

Meanwhile, young talents Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig will look to build upon their productive rookie campaigns and make further strides in their development. Pinto, who had a strong showing, aims to solidify his role in the lineup, while Greig looks to ascend up the depth chart.

The addition of Kubalik, acquired from Detroit, adds a different element to the Senators’ forward group. With 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 80 appearances last season, the Czech forward will slot onto the second line alongside Josh Norris and Drake Batherson.

Speaking of Norris, his return from injury is a major boost for the Senators. The American was taken out of action just eight games – and three points – into last season but has shown genuine promise during his time with the organization. He will benefit from playing alongside the 6-foot-2 Kubalik and should hit the ground running after totalling 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) in 66 appearances in his last full season.

The Senators’ third line will also be expected to produce offence, with young guns Greig and Pinto joined by 26-year-old Mathieu Joseph in the middle-six. To inject toughness and physicality, MacEwen joins the fourth line, adding a gritty dimension to the team’s lineup.

Senators Carry Settled Defence Corps Into 2023-24 NHL Season

Stability and potential for further improvement are key factors in the Senators’ projected defence lineup. Thomas Chabot, a skilled puck-mover known for his ability to quarterback the powerplay, retains his role as a vital component of his team’s defensive structure.

Left Defence Right Defence Thomas Chabot Jakob Chychrun Jake Sanderson Artem Zub Erik Brannstrom Travis Hamonic



While there haven’t been significant additions to the blue line this summer, Jakob Chychrun, who was traded to Ottawa in March, will be more settled with his new team and therefore well-placed to provide leadership and point-scoring from the jump. The 1998-born defender accumulated 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 48 appearances last season and provides excellent value at $4.6 million against the salary cap.

Jake Sanderson is the standout defensive prospect within the franchise, showcasing his two-way talent by sticking around in the Calder Trophy race last season. The 21-year-old posted 32 points (four goals, 32 assists) as a rookie and will be expected to produce similar results on the second pair this season.

If the Senators’ defence corps shakes out as expected, each pair will feature at least one confident puck-mover, emphasising the importance of transition play to the club’s intentions heading into the new year. With the likes of Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thompson expected to play heavy minutes in the minors, the blue line is an area of strength for Ottawa.

With Joonas Korpisalo, the Senators Have Their Solution In Goal

The addition of Korpisalo as a free agent from the Los Angeles Kings brings both excitement and uncertainty to the Senators’ netminding situation. Signed to a five-year contract worth $20 million, the Finn replaces Cam Talbot, who departed as a free agent.

While Korpisalo has shown flashes of brilliance, his inconsistent form in the past presents a real risk for the club. The success of Ottawa’s goaltending will heavily depend on Korpisalo’s ability to find consistency and perform at a high level.

Goaltenders Joonas Korpisalo Anton Forsberg Mads Søgaard

Anton Forsberg, a returning goalie, will be a key asset for the Senators if he can regain fitness after suffering torn ligaments in both knees last season. As a reliable 1B option, Forsberg’s return to form will be vital for the team’s stability between the pipes.

Mads Søgaard, as the third goaltender, is set to benefit from increased ice time in the American Hockey League. This opportunity will allow him to further develop his skills and contribute to the Senators’ goaltending depth.

Given the team’s aspirations of making the playoffs, strong performances from their goaltenders are essential. Ottawa’s success will rely heavily on the abilities of Korpisalo, Forsberg’s return to health, and the continued growth of Søgaard.

Looking Ahead for the Senators

The Senators enter the 2023-24 season with a roster that includes a blend of established veterans, promising young talents, and strategic additions. Their forward group boasts offensive firepower led by breakout stars Stützle and Tkachuk, supported by key prospects Pinto and Greig.

The projected defence lineup features a mix of experience and upside, anchored by Chabot and Chychrun. In goal, the Senators will rely on the acquisition of Korpisalo and the return of Forsberg to provide stability.

With the goal of playoff qualification in mind, Ottawa’s success hinges on having a positive start to the season and carrying that moment down the stretch. Time will tell if their offseason manoeuvrings are enough to vault them into Stanley Cup contention.