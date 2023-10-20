Predators Bounce Back With Solid Saros Start & Personal Firsts

The Nashville Predators defeated the New York Rangers 4-1 at Madison Square Garden Thursday night. The Predators ended a two-game losing skid with the win and improved to 2-3-0 on the season. The cross-conference matchup saw multiple players net their first goal or point, bounce-backs, and an unlikely hero. The puck finally started bouncing the Predators way, which stifled any hopes the Rangers had of leaving their home with two points – they now sit 2-2-0 early on in the 2023-24 season.

Cole Smith Nets Two Goals, Other Predators Get Firsts

Cole Smith was the surprising hero of the night. He opened the scoring 11:24 into period one with his first of the season, then double-dipped five minutes later, tallying his second of the frame. Smith’s two goals helped silence the raucous Rangers crowd. He currently has three points (two goals and one assist) through his first five games.

Cole Smith, Nashville Predators

Smith wasn’t the only Predator enjoying their first of the season. Michael McCarron got on the scoresheet in his season debut, picking up an assist on Smith’s first goal. After a goalless four games, Filip Forsberg finally found the back of the net, rifling a rocket past Igor Shesterkin in the second period, giving off some old-school hockey vibes.

Rookie Luke Evangelista picked up his first point on Ryan O’Reilly’s power play marker in the second period, losing the goose egg he’s had. The Calder Trophy dark horse has struggled to get his offense going early. Evangelista has shared a line with Tommy Novak for most of the season, meaning offense should come as the two continue to develop chemistry. Hopefully, getting these season firsts relieves some pressure on the Predators’ top guns – if the Predators envision a playoff finish, their best players will need to perform.

Saros Carrying The Goaltending Load Early

Predators backup goaltender Kevin Lankinen started the game from the sidelines for the fifth consecutive time as head coach Andrew Brunette iced his All-Star goalie once again. Juuse Saros, who was pulled last game against the Edmonton Oilers after giving up four goals on 11 shots, bounced back in a big way. He stopped 23 of 24 shots, including all at even-strength.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

It appears Saros is gearing up for another 60-plus game season. The Predators are running with their superstar goaltender, and given how he can steal games on any given night, it’s understandable why. He played 67 games during the 2021-22 season and 64 in 2022-23, so anything over 60 games wouldn’t be shocking. Although, Lankinen proved he was in the upper echelon of backup goaltenders last season, making some wonder if the organization would lighten Saros’ load. Through 19 games, he had a .916 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.75 goals-against average (GAA), proving he can control the crease during his share of starts.

Saros finished the game with a .958 SV%. The netminder is sporting a .901 SV% and a 2.85 GAA through his first five appearances.

An injury to forward Cody Glass during the first period dampens the mood stemming from this victory. He left the game early, barely getting in any ice time before heading down the Predators tunnel towards the locker room. Predators PR reported the forward would not return to the game due to a lower-body injury. His status going forward is currently unknown.

Cody Glass (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game. #Preds — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) October 20, 2023

The Predators kick off a three-game homestand against the 0-3-1 San Jose Sharks Saturday night. The inter-conference clash is an opportunity for the Predators to win back-to-back games for the first time this season and begin gaining momentum. The starter for the game is currently unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Saros start his sixth-straight match this Saturday.