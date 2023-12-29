Predators Look to Bounce Back Against Ice-Cold Red Wings

The Nashville Predators—19-16-0—look to bounce back after back-to-back losses when they visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) on Friday. The Predators are riding a three-game road winning streak and have the chance to make it four against the ice-cold Red Wings.

The Red Wings are about as cold as they could be. Their hot start to begin 2023-24 feels like a distant memory as the holiday season saw them sink from their cozy spot in the top three of the Atlantic Division to outside the playoff picture in a matter of weeks. They have a league-worst 2-8-0 record through their last ten, have lost two straight, and are quickly losing ground in the wild-card race.

The last time these two teams squared off was Mar. 14 of last season. The Predators won the game 2-1.

Predators Top Guns Leading The Charge

Amid their last two losses, the Predators’ top weapons continue to put up points. Ryan O’Reilly has three over his last two games, Roman Josi is leading the team in scoring through December, and Filip Forsberg, despite some scoring woes, is still lethal.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Forsberg was held pointless in his last two and goalless in his last five, he is still on pace to put together the second point-per-game campaign of his career. O’Reilly continues to look like one of the shrewdest signings from this past summer, stepping into the number-one center role with ease. As for the captain, his offensive style has meshed well with head coach Andrew Brunette’s new system.

Josi and Forberg have cooled off in recent games, while O’Reilly’s proven consistent. Tonight’s matchup is an opportunity for the two to get back on the scoresheet against a bottom-half defensive team.

Players to Watch

Colton Sissons

Colton Sissons is in the middle of a career year and has heated up in December. He’s notched points in his last three and has ten this month. The career bottom-six forward has become a weapon at both ends of the ice, putting time in on the power play, penalty kill, and at even strength for the Predators.

Colton Sissons, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While it’s hard to predict the scorer of a shorthanded goal, there are few better players to bet on than Sissons. Three of the forward’s 11 goals this season have come with the man disadvantage. Expect him to be a threat from every zone tonight as he inches towards matching his career-high of 15 goals set in 2018-19.

Patrick Kane

The Predators will play their old pal from the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane, for the first time this season. The veteran has 11 points—6-5-11—through 11 games this season. Kane is often played on a line with former Blackhawks teammate Alex Debrincat. Together, the two are spearheading the offensive charge for the Red Wings, despite their recent struggles. Kane’s 11 points have all come this month, while Debrincat leads his team in points through December with 13.

Expect Kane—currently on a five-game point streak—and the Red Wings, who are fifth in goals per game—3.51—to come out hot against the Predators.

The Predators will aim to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Red Wings. Sitting in the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot makes tonight’s game all-important, as the St.Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild are within one and two points, respectively, with games in hand. The game’s expected start time is 6:00 CT, 7:00 EST.