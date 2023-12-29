Canucks News & Rumors: Soucy, Zadorov, Lekkerimaki & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Carson Soucy is nearing his return. Also, Nikita Zadorov is slowly adjusting to playing with the Canucks. Additionally, the organization has three prospects at the 2024 World Junior Championships, with 2022 first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki leading the way.

Soucy Nearing Return

Soucy joined the Canucks in a team skate on Dec. 28 before the club’s game against the San Jose Sharks. The defenceman is nearing his return as he hasn’t played a game after he suffered a fractured bone on Nov. 12. However, head coach Rick Tocchet said there isn’t a timeline for his return.

Carson Soucy, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Still, the blueliner is moving around well and is getting close. Meanwhile, Soucy said he’s happy to skate with the team as he was getting lonely skating alone and discussed his recovery (from ‘Canucks: Carson Soucy is back practising with the team,’ The Province, December 28, 2023).

“That was a big step today. It’s honestly been getting better kind of day by day really quickly, so I think it’d be pretty shortly.”

Soucy said the Holiday break also gives him time to return to action. The Canucks had four days off before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 28 and have another four days off before they take on the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 2. Soucy could return for the club’s seven-game road trip following the game against the Senators.

When Soucy returns, it’ll be the first time the organization has a healthy blue line since they acquired Zadorov. Soucy will likely replace Noah Juulsena as he can play on the right side, despite being a left-shot defenceman.

Zadorov Adjusting to Time in Vancouver

Zadorov has spent nearly a month with the Canucks since the club acquired him from the Calgary Flames. Through 12 games, he has one assist and has averaged 18:14 time on ice. The blueliner is starting to settle in with his new club (from ‘New system, new teammates: Nikita Zadorov adjusting to life as a Canuck,’ The Province, December 27, 2023).

“There’s a lot of learning points for me because of new players, new teammates, new system, new things the coaches want to see from me,” he said. “It’s only been 11 games but I think I’m progressing every single game.”

He said he is focusing on the defensive end of the ice for now and believes the Canucks brought him for that reason. Zadorov added that he’s not worried about his points or offensive game as long as the team wins. He also discussed playing with his defense partner, Tyler Myers.

Nikita Zadorov, former Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s been getting better every game. He’s probably never played with such a big guy before and I’ve never played with such a big guy.”

Meanwhile, Tocchet believes Zadorov has another level to his game, as he can skate well and has a good shot. The defenceman will likely continue to improve his play with the club as the season goes on and as he continues to adjust to the team’s system.

Canucks Prospects at 2024 WJC

The 2024 World Junior Championships have started, and the Canucks have three prospects taking part. All three players are playing for Team Sweden, with 2022 first-round pick Lekkerimaki and 2022 third-rounder Elias Pettersson, along with 2023 first-rounder Tom Willander representing their country at the tournament.

Lekkerimaki is off to a great start, scoring two goals in the tournament’s first game and adding an assist in the second. He has eight shots on goal through two games. The forward is bouncing back after a disappointing showing at last year’s tournament, as he posted one goal and four points in seven games.

Meanwhile, defenceman Pettersson is leading the team in ice time and is playing a shutdown role. Additionally, Willander is also playing well in his own zone. Neither defender has recorded a point but has played well defensively. All three players will likely get an opportunity to produce, as Sweden is one of the better teams in the tournament.

The Canucks had another prospect who deserved to compete in the tournament. Hunter Brzustewicz, the club’s 2023 third-round pick is leading the Ontario Hockey League in scoring, but wasn’t invited to Team USA’s selection camp.