Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Pekka Rinne

Welcome to the Nashville Predators‘ All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At one—Pekka Rinne.

Pekka Rinne, David Legwand and Shea Weber (The Hockey Writers)

Pekka Rinne: The Franchise

Rinne is the greatest player in Predators’ history, and until recently, it wasn’t much of a debate. The Predators drafted the Kempele, Finland native 258th overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. At the time, it’s doubtful former general manager David Poile knew he was drafting the future face of the franchise, but as we know now, it’s undoubtedly the biggest draft day steal in Predators history.

Rinne played 15 seasons with the Predators. He secured the starting role in 2008-09 and held onto for most of his career. He had seven seasons with a save percentage (SV%) of .915 or higher, including four over the .920 mark.

Rinne cemented himself as one of the best in the league during the 2010-11 season as he posted career-highs with a .930 SV% and 2.12 goals-against average (GAA) through 64 games. He backstopped the Predators to their first series win in franchise history in the 2011 NHL Playoffs and was a first-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy. He also finished top-three in Vezina voting the following season, earning his second nomination in as many years, and his third Vezina nomination for his efforts in the 2014-15 season but once again fell short of the elusive trophy.

Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Rinne shined brightest in the 2017 NHL Playoffs. The Predators’ netminder played the biggest role in their unthinkable run to the Stanley Cup Final. He led all goaltenders in saves (557), shots faced (599), minutes played (1289), and wins (14). His career-best postseason SV% of .930 placed him fifth among all goalies in the 2017 Playoffs. If not for Rinne, the Predators likely fall in one of the first two rounds to the Chicago Blackhawks or St. Louis Blues.

Rinne dominated the season following the Predators’ Stanley Cup Final loss. He led the team to their first Presidents’ Trophy-winning season, boasting a 42-win season with a .927 SV%, a 2.31 GAA, and a career-high eight shutouts. Despite faltering in the 2018 postseason, Rinne won his lone Vezina Trophy for his regular season performance.

Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rinne entered the twilight of his career in the 2019-20 season, forking over the starting gig to Juuse Saros. The following season, 2020-21, marked his last in the NHL. He appeared in 27 games, netting 10 wins and sporting a .907 SV%. While his stats weren’t what they were during his prime, Rinne gave a vintage performance in his final NHL game.

Rinne went out on top. He shut out the Carolina Hurricanes in his final NHL contest on May 10, 2021. He earned his 60th career shutout, and then a jam-packed arena of raucous fans gave a standing ovation during the three-star ceremony to the netminder, honoring his legacy. He did a couple of laps, raising his stick to the swath of Predators fans vying to get their last glimpse of him on-ice in a Predators jersey. He officially retired that July, marking the end of his illustrious NHL career.

In the Predators record book, Rinne is second in save percentage (.917) and leads all goalies in games (683), wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), saves (17,627), and shutouts (60). He represented the Predators at the All-Star Game four times, has one Vezina Trophy and King Clancy Memorial Trophy to his name, and was named to the NHL Second All-Star team in 2011 and the NHL First All-Star team in 2018.

The Predators Honor Rinne

The Predators announced the retirement of Rinne’s No. 35 swiftly following his retirement. Less than a year following his final NHL game, Rinne watched as his number rose to the rafters of Bridgestone Arena. The first Predator to receive this honor, the 40-plus minute sentimental ceremony celebrating his career was a perfect send-off to his 15-season NHL career.

A year following the ceremony, the Predators brought Rinne back to Bridgestone Arena on March 25, 2023—all 800 pounds of him. The Predators unveiled an 11-plus-foot statue of the franchise icon, boldened in bronze outside the arena he called home for 15 years. Like the jersey retirement, he is the first Predator to have a statue made in his honor. He is a staple in Nashville sports lore and arguably the best athlete in the history of Tennessee sports.

Rinne is the heart and soul of the Predators. The four-time Vezina nominee became the face of the franchise despite being an eighth-round draft selection. Amidst some down years, he put together remarkable campaigns, etching him in Predators and NHL lore. His historic Stanley Cup Final run is the most dominant performance any player has put together in the Gold and Navy; unfortunately, he couldn’t cap it off by hoisting Lord Stanley.