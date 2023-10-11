Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Roman Josi

Welcome to the Nashville Predators‘ All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At two—Roman Josi.

Pekka Rinne, David Legwand and Shea Weber (The Hockey Writers)

Roman Josi’s NHL Career

Roman Josi is the best defenseman in Predators history. While he may not have a booming shot or throw thunderous hits like former teammate Shea Weber, his silky skating, excellent vision, and hockey smarts make him a perennial Norris Trophy candidate, fitting the mold of a modern-day elite NHL defenseman. The Predators drafted Josi 38th overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2011-12 season, scoring 16 points in 52 games.

Josi broke out in 2014-15. He realized his offensive potential, scoring 55 points in 81 games, and finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting, behind teammate Shea Weber, who finished fourth. This was his first top-five finish and wouldn’t be his last. The following season saw Josi have another top-five Norris Trophy finish as he scored 61 points in 81 games and represented the Predators at the NHL All-Star Game.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Josi’s Norris candidacy was picking up steam, and so was his becoming a leader in the locker room. With captain Weber shipped off to the Montreal Canadiens in the summer of 2016, a leadership void on the blue line opened. He became a full-time alternate captain and shone as he was relied upon for more than his defensive ability. The Predators went on their infamous Stanley Cup Final run during the 2017 Playoffs, and Josi played an instrumental role in their success. He was second in team scoring, netting 14 points in 22 games while providing exceptional defense. Despite falling short, it was clear Josi was the clearcut option for captain with Mike Fisher retiring that summer.

The Predators named Josi captain ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. In his first season as captain, he led the Predators to their first Presidents’ Trophy-winning season in franchise history. In 2019-20, he won his first Norris Trophy and scored 65 points in 69 games during the shortened COVID-19 season, setting career highs in goals, assists, and points. Of course, he shattered those career highs a few seasons later in his 2021-22 campaign. So far in his career, Josi has made the NHL First All-Star team twice, represented the Predators at the All-Star Game four times, and has one Norris Trophy to his name.

In the Predators record book, Josi is sixth all-time in goals (158), second in games played (828), and first in assists (443) and points (601).

The Best Individual Season in Predators History

The 2021-22 season saw Josi put together the best individual season by a Predator in franchise history. The defenseman put his offensive skills on full display as he set the franchise record for assists and points in a season, netting 73 apples and a staggering 96 points in 80 games. He also helped fellow teammates Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene reach new heights. Duchene set the franchise record in goals (43), with Forsberg trailing one behind with 42. Additionally, each hit career-highs in goals and points.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Josi elevated his teammates, set franchise records for points and assists, led all NHL defensemen in scoring by 10 points, and led the Predators to a berth in the 2022 NHL Playoffs. Despite these historic feats, Josi finished second in Norris Trophy voting as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar took home the award. Josi was named to the NHL First All-Star team for the second time in his career.

Can Josi Become the Best?

When he retires, Josi could be the best player in Predators’ history. After all, he has the personal accolades and playoff success and is the franchise leader in points, passing David Legwand last season. It’s genuinely a coin flip between one and two. Still, in the future, with a couple more seasons and potential Norris-nominated campaigns under his belt, Josi could be the best player in Predators’ history. However, this list only looks at the last 25 years of Predators hockey, and for the time being, just one player tops Josi’s resume.

Josi kicked off his 13th season in the NHL against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 10, 2023. In his seventh season as captain, he will look to guide the Predators back to the playoffs after missing them in 2022-23. He is a franchise icon. As fun as lists are to create, let’s remember to appreciate Josi while he’s still here and give him his flowers before he retires from the NHL.