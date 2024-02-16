Predators ‘Weren’t Ready to Play’ in Loss to Stars

It took nearly 14 minutes for the Nashville Predators to register a shot on goal against the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.

It would end up being their lone shot on goal in a period in which they were outshot 18-1 en route to an embarrassing 9-2 loss. The Stars possessed the puck more than twice the time Nashville did in the opening period and took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission.

“We could have been down 6-0,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “We left [Juuse Saros] out to dry the whole period, and that’s definitely concerning. I’ve got to be way better first; it starts with us leaders. We’ve got to find a way to get the team going and to just play better. And as a team, we’ve got to find a way. After a game like Tuesday [a 4-2 loss to New Jersey], nobody is happy. You’ve got to find a way to respond.”

Predators on the Wrong Side of History

Thursday was just the second time in franchise history the Predators have allowed nine goals in a game; the first was Nov. 4, 2019, against the Colorado Avalanche, a 9-4 loss.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cole Smith and Tommy Novak scored for the Predators in the second period. Smith’s goal gave him a new career high in points (18), and Novak’s goal extended his point streak to five games. Kevin Lankinen entered the game at the start of the middle frame and made 18 saves in relief of Saros. But it was all too little too late.

Related: Glass, Novak are Bright Spots in Predators’ Loss to Devils

“Just a terrible game by us,” Ryan McDonagh said. “No other way to sugarcoat it. Weren’t ready to play. Lost every battle. Just gave them free offense and hung our goalie out to dry. That’s the worst part is leaving our goalies out to dry like that.”

Predators’ Mindset is ‘Really Disappointing’

Head coach Andrew Brunette said that the first twenty minutes were perhaps one of the worst periods of hockey he had ever witnessed. The opening frame was a microcosm of a game – and a week – in which Nashville’s effort could be described as abysmal at worst and apathetic at best.

“I think [I’m] just disappointed in the mindset since the [All-Star] break, really,” Brunette said. “I think in the Arizona game we didn’t play very good for two periods and were able to sneak something out of that. It was evident tonight we got what we deserved.”

Nashville has yet to win a game in regulation since returning from the All-Star Break. After Thursday’s loss, the Predators are 27-25-2 and have lost five of their past six (1-4-1).

Andrew Brunette, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s disappointing,” Brunette said. “I think it can only be addressed so many times. Either we’re not taking it serious enough or we’re not understanding. The response and the mindset is really disappointing.”

The Predators, who at one point before the All-Star Break occupied the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, are now careening down the playoff standings and watching their postseason dreams slip away.

“I think [they are] not understanding where we’re at or having trouble getting their mind around what’s important,” Brunette said. “That’s hockey. It’s not everything else that goes around hockey. It’s the game of hockey. I don’t know if we’re understanding the importance that our mind has to be in the game. It can’t be in our vacations.”

Can the Predators Rebound on the Road?

On Saturday, the Predators embark on a five-game road trip beginning with three straight matchups against teams that are currently in playoff spots: St. Louis Blues on Feb. 17, Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 19 and Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 21.

Related: Predators Need to Stop Operating Like a Playoff Team

McDonagh said the timing of the road trip is “probably a good thing,” given that the Predators are 13-14-0 at home and 13-10-2 on the road this season. The puck drops between the Predators and the Blues on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

“Our season is on the line,” Josi said. “We need to figure it out. Saturday is going to be a huge game, especially after this one. Obviously, you never want to feel like that. You’ve got to bottle it up and find a way to motivate yourself.”