Projected Finland Roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Tourney

Every tournament will have a favorite to win it all and an underdog that not everyone expected to beat, and who’s better at being the underdog than the Finns? The always-competitive Lions will always find a way to win, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them stage some upsets in this tournament.

Finland's Projected Roster NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Aleksander Barkov, Mikko Rantanen, and Sebastian Aho
Aleksander Barkov, Mikko Rantanen, and Sebastian Aho (The Hockey Writers)

Finland has the star talent to compete and make every game close, though when it comes to the sheer depth of talent other teams have, then you could see a slight problem for them. 

Projected Roster for Finland

As a reminder, the 4 Nations Face-Off will be an in-season tournament that will be taking place from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Remember, the 2023-24 season is still in motion, and the following season still needs to come around; a lot could change between now and then. Let’s see what Finnish-born players could be part of this first-ever roster.

Forwards

LEFT-WINGCENTERRIGHT-WING
Patrik LaineAleksander BarkovMikko Rantanen
Roope HintzSebastian AhoTeuvo Teravainen
Matias MaccelliAnton LundellArtturi Lehkonen
Erik HaulaMikael GranlundEeli Tolvanen
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Finland has excellent matchups with their versatile centers and elite shooting wingers for pairing different lines. The shooting of Laine and Rantanen, paired with the creativity of Barkov, will be one to watch. You could talk about switching Hintz and Aho to different lines or swapping one or the other to the top line. Ideally, you would like the Carolina Hurricanes duo of Aho and Teravainen paired, but as stated before, moving Aho up a line, things could change up with Hintz down the middle with Laine. The bottom-six has some versatility that can be easily changed for different needs.

The development Lundell and Maccelli would receive would be massive for their young careers; Lehkonen has proven to be a valuable asset, especially in critical moments, with the support of experienced players. Granlund and Haula can switch places if needed, as both can play center, and Tolvanen helps provide an additional shooting threat on the wing.

Defence

LDRD
Miro HeiskanenRasmus Ristolainen
Esa LindellJani Hankanpaa
Niko MikkolaHenri Jokiharju
Olli Maatta
Finland’s defense core is arguably the “weakest” in the tournament but one of the best defensive groups overall. Half of it is made up of Dallas Stars, and keeping Lindell and Hankanpaa together is just a wise move as they pair together so well. Heiskanen is the group’s leader, as he will help anchor everything down and likely run the top powerplay. He is paired with Ristolainen, who has tons of experience in the NHL and is a right-shot defenseman who can allow Heiskanen to play both sides of the ice – to exist on his natural left flank, and focus on defense, absorb a hit and get the puck to Heiskanen.

Goaltending

Juuse Saros
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Annti Raanta
Saros has been one of the top goaltenders in the NHL for several seasons and is undoubtedly the top choice. He is the kind of goalie who can make crucial saves when required and lead a team far in a tournament. He has also demonstrated the ability to win games single-handedly. Most importantly, he instills a sense of tranquillity and confidence in any team. Luukkonen, who had a tough beginning to his NHL career, has significantly improved in the last two seasons and has continued his excellent play for the Sabres this season, with Devon Levi being inconsistent. He has become a potential franchise goaltender. Supporting Saros will provide the 24-year-old with valuable experience for future international tournaments. Raanta has had several notable runs throughout his career but has faced injuries in recent seasons. The 34-year-old brings veteran experience to the team and will be an excellent role model.

Final Words

It’s easy to label a particular team the “best” in a tournament, but it’s hard to label them the “worst.” Regarding the 4 Nations Face-Off, there is no “worst” team as they are all made up of NHL-caliber players and superstars, but in Finland’s case, they are the “weakest” out of the four teams. That doesn’t mean they won’t put up a fight; with the Saros in the net and Barkov leading the offense, they will be difficult to beat no matter what.