Projected Finland Roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Tourney

Every tournament will have a favorite to win it all and an underdog that not everyone expected to beat, and who’s better at being the underdog than the Finns? The always-competitive Lions will always find a way to win, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them stage some upsets in this tournament.
Finland has the star talent to compete and make every game close, though when it comes to the sheer depth of talent other teams have, then you could see a slight problem for them.
Projected Roster for Finland
As a reminder, the 4 Nations Face-Off will be an in-season tournament that will be taking place from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Remember, the 2023-24 season is still in motion, and the following season still needs to come around; a lot could change between now and then. Let’s see what Finnish-born players could be part of this first-ever roster.
Forwards
|LEFT-WING
|CENTER
|RIGHT-WING
|Patrik Laine
|Aleksander Barkov
|Mikko Rantanen
|Roope Hintz
|Sebastian Aho
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Matias Maccelli
|Anton Lundell
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Erik Haula
|Mikael Granlund
|Eeli Tolvanen
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
The development Lundell and Maccelli would receive would be massive for their young careers; Lehkonen has proven to be a valuable asset, especially in critical moments, with the support of experienced players. Granlund and Haula can switch places if needed, as both can play center, and Tolvanen helps provide an additional shooting threat on the wing.
Defence
|LD
|RD
|Miro Heiskanen
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|Esa Lindell
|Jani Hankanpaa
|Niko Mikkola
|Henri Jokiharju
|Olli Maatta
Goaltending
|Juuse Saros
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|Annti Raanta
Final Words
It’s easy to label a particular team the “best” in a tournament, but it’s hard to label them the “worst.” Regarding the 4 Nations Face-Off, there is no “worst” team as they are all made up of NHL-caliber players and superstars, but in Finland’s case, they are the “weakest” out of the four teams. That doesn’t mean they won’t put up a fight; with the Saros in the net and Barkov leading the offense, they will be difficult to beat no matter what.