Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Flyers – 11/23/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (7-12-1) at FLYERS (8-10-2)

1 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, NBCSP, SN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Pat Maroon
Tyler Bertuzzi — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Alec Martinez
Wyatt Kaiser — T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • Dickinson had a maintenance day Friday and did not practice but is expected to play.
  • Kurashev could play after being scratched from a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. He could replace Mikheyev, a forward.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson
Egor Zamula — Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Scott Laughton, Anthony Richard

Injured: Emil Andrae (mid-body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

  • Konecny had a maintenance day and did not practice Friday but likely will play Saturday. Coach John Tortorella said there were questions about his lineup because of the health of several players.
  • York skated with his regular partner, Sanheim, and took part in power-play drills during practice Friday. The defenseman has missed the past 13 games and would have to be activated from injured reserve.
  • Drysdale practiced in a regular jersey, rather than the noncontact jersey the defenseman had been wearing during recent practices.
  • Frost is expected to play after being scratched the past three games. He could replace Laughton, a forward who played a season-low 8:25 during a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

