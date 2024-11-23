Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Flyers – 11/23/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (7-12-1) at FLYERS (8-10-2)
1 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, NBCSP, SN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Pat Maroon
Tyler Bertuzzi — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Alec Martinez
Wyatt Kaiser — T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- Dickinson had a maintenance day Friday and did not practice but is expected to play.
- Kurashev could play after being scratched from a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. He could replace Mikheyev, a forward.
Latest for THW:
- First Connor Bedard vs. Matvei Michkov NHL Matchup Is a Long Time Coming
- Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Blackhawks – 11/21/24
- Blackhawks Overcome the Panthers; Win 3-1
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson
Egor Zamula — Helge Grans
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Scott Laughton, Anthony Richard
Injured: Emil Andrae (mid-body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
- Konecny had a maintenance day and did not practice Friday but likely will play Saturday. Coach John Tortorella said there were questions about his lineup because of the health of several players.
- York skated with his regular partner, Sanheim, and took part in power-play drills during practice Friday. The defenseman has missed the past 13 games and would have to be activated from injured reserve.
- Drysdale practiced in a regular jersey, rather than the noncontact jersey the defenseman had been wearing during recent practices.
- Frost is expected to play after being scratched the past three games. He could replace Laughton, a forward who played a season-low 8:25 during a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- First Connor Bedard vs. Matvei Michkov NHL Matchup Is a Long Time Coming
- Big Third Period Fuels Hurricanes to 4-1 Win Over the Flyers
- Flyers Can Build a Championship Roster Without a Top Draft Pick