Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Flyers – 11/23/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (7-12-1) at FLYERS (8-10-2)

1 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, NBCSP, SN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Philipp Kurashev — Nick Foligno — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Pat Maroon

Tyler Bertuzzi — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Alec Martinez

Wyatt Kaiser — T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Dickinson had a maintenance day Friday and did not practice but is expected to play.

Kurashev could play after being scratched from a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. He could replace Mikheyev, a forward.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson

Egor Zamula — Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Scott Laughton, Anthony Richard

Injured: Emil Andrae (mid-body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Konecny had a maintenance day and did not practice Friday but likely will play Saturday. Coach John Tortorella said there were questions about his lineup because of the health of several players.

York skated with his regular partner, Sanheim, and took part in power-play drills during practice Friday. The defenseman has missed the past 13 games and would have to be activated from injured reserve.

Drysdale practiced in a regular jersey, rather than the noncontact jersey the defenseman had been wearing during recent practices.

Frost is expected to play after being scratched the past three games. He could replace Laughton, a forward who played a season-low 8:25 during a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

