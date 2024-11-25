Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Rangers – 11/25/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (9-12-1) at RANGERS (12-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Corey Schueneman, Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (lower body)
Status report
- The Blues will play their first game under new coach Jim Montgomery, who was hired Sunday to replace Drew Bannister, who was fired.
- Bolduc is expected to replace forward Mathieu Joseph.
Latest for THW:
- Blues Choose Stability & Experience by Replacing Bannister with Montgomery
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Bruins, Wild
- St. Louis Blues Fire Drew Bannister, Hire Jim Montgomery as Head Coach
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Brett Berard — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Adam Edstrom — Kaapo Kakko — Reilly Smith
Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)
Status report
- Kreider, a forward, is day to day and will miss his first game of the season.
- Berard will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
- Rempe was recalled from Hartford on Monday. He did not make it in time for the morning skate, but Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said he will play, likely replacing Brodzinski in the lineup.
Latest for THW:
- Rangers’ Laviolette Showing He’s Different From Previous Regimes
- Oilers Dominate Rangers in 6-2 Victory
- Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Oilers – 11/23/24