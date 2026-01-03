Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Oilers – 01/03/26

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (20-12-7) at OILERS (20-15-6)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnett Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (bicep)

Status report:

Hathaway comes in for Grebenkin, a forward … Andrae enters the lineup in place of Juulsen, a defenseman

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Isaac Howard — Matt Savoie — Quinn Hutson

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Andrew Mangiapane, Riley Stillman

Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Podkolzin will be a game-time decision after missing practice Friday because of an illness. … Howard and Hutson each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday; the Oilers loaned forward Max Jones to Bakersfield.

