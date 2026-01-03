Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Oilers – 01/03/26

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (20-12-7) at OILERS (20-15-6)
3:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnett Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (bicep)
Status report:
Hathaway comes in for Grebenkin, a forward … Andrae enters the lineup in place of Juulsen, a defenseman
Latest for THW:
- Revisiting the Flyers’ Heavily Criticized 2024 NHL Draft
- Flyers Should Tread Carefully With Potential Christian Dvorak Extension
- The First Jeff Carter Trade Revisited
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Isaac Howard — Matt Savoie — Quinn Hutson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Andrew Mangiapane, Riley Stillman
Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
Podkolzin will be a game-time decision after missing practice Friday because of an illness. … Howard and Hutson each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday; the Oilers loaned forward Max Jones to Bakersfield.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers News & Rumours: Howard, Hutson, Mangiapane, Ingram, Pickard
- Oilers, Maple Leafs, Team Canada: NHL Rumors Going Into 2026
- NHL Rumors: Horvat Injury, Oilers Bumps, Tuch On Rangers Radar