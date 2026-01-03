Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Devils – 01/03/26

The Utah Mammoth take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (19-19-3) at DEVILS (21-17-2)

3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Status report

Vejmelka could start in back-to-back games; he made 20 saves in a 7-2 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

Luke Hughes will play after being given a day off from practice Friday, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Lammikko will replace Cotter on New Jersey’s fourth line.

