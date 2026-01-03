Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Devils – 01/03/26

The Utah Mammoth take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (19-19-3) at DEVILS (21-17-2)
3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Status report
Vejmelka could start in back-to-back games; he made 20 saves in a 7-2 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday.
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
Luke Hughes will play after being given a day off from practice Friday, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Lammikko will replace Cotter on New Jersey’s fourth line.
