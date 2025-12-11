Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Jets – 12/11/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (18-13-0) at JETS (14-14-1)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN
Bruins projected lines
Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Victor Soderstrom
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Status report
McAvoy took part in the Bruins optional morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after missing 11 games with a facial injury; if he can play, Soderstrom, a defenseman, would come out.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Gustav Nyquist
Jonathan Toews — Morgan Barron — Cole Koepke
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Domenic DiVincentiis
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Hellebuyck skated again Thursday after returning to practice Wednesday, his first since he had knee surgery Nov. 22 with an initial recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. … The Jets reassigned defenseman Elias Salomonsson to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
