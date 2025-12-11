Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Jets – 12/11/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (18-13-0) at JETS (14-14-1)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN

Bruins projected lines

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Victor Soderstrom

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Status report

McAvoy took part in the Bruins optional morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after missing 11 games with a facial injury; if he can play, Soderstrom, a defenseman, would come out.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Gustav Nyquist

Jonathan Toews — Morgan Barron — Cole Koepke

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Domenic DiVincentiis

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Hellebuyck skated again Thursday after returning to practice Wednesday, his first since he had knee surgery Nov. 22 with an initial recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. … The Jets reassigned defenseman Elias Salomonsson to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

