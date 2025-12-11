Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Jets – 12/11/25

by

The Boston Bruins take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (18-13-0) at JETS (14-14-1)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN

Bruins projected lines

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot

Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Victor Soderstrom

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Status report

McAvoy took part in the Bruins optional morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after missing 11 games with a facial injury; if he can play, Soderstrom, a defenseman, would come out.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Gustav Nyquist
Jonathan Toews — Morgan Barron — Cole Koepke

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie
Domenic DiVincentiis

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Hellebuyck skated again Thursday after returning to practice Wednesday, his first since he had knee surgery Nov. 22 with an initial recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. … The Jets reassigned defenseman Elias Salomonsson to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner