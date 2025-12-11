Projected Lineups for Stars vs Wild – 12/11/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (21-5-5) at WILD (16-9-5)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Matt Duchene
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lybushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … An undisclosed Dallas defenseman is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision; if he cannot play, Capobianco, a defenseman, would.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Liam Ohgren
Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)
Status report
Rossi skated with the team for the first time since being injured, but the forward will miss his 13th straight game; there was no updated timeline on his return. … Zuccarello, a forward, and Middleton, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Forward Aube-Kubel and defensemen Kiersted each was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Gustavsson will make consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 4-6.
