Projected Lineups for Stars vs Wild – 12/11/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (21-5-5) at WILD (16-9-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Matt Duchene

Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lybushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … An undisclosed Dallas defenseman is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision; if he cannot play, Capobianco, a defenseman, would.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Liam Ohgren

Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Rossi skated with the team for the first time since being injured, but the forward will miss his 13th straight game; there was no updated timeline on his return. … Zuccarello, a forward, and Middleton, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Forward Aube-Kubel and defensemen Kiersted each was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Gustavsson will make consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 4-6.

